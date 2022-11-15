Tomorrow the Mexican team will be playing the last friendly match prior to the start of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, when he faces his similar Sweden in Girona.
Last Monday the final list of summoned to face the autumn fair was announced, where there were no surprises and the coach Gerardo Martino contemplated the elements that he used the most in the preparation for the World Cup.
After having forcefully and calmly defeated the Iraq team by a score of 4-0, now the Swedes will ask them to be more demanding. Although it is true that the European selective is far from the version that was known to them in Russia, they will still be a tough nut to crack.
Lineup of Mexico (4-3-3)
Guillermo Ochoa: The goalkeeper will start before the debut against Poland where he will also be one of those irremovable by Martino.
Kevin Alvarez: It is expected that for this game the ‘Tata’ will use the winger Kevin Álvarez, who is one of the youngsters with the greatest projection and from whom much is expected in the contest.
Nestor Araujo: The experienced defender Néstor Araujo will start to be fit for next Tuesday’s debut against Poland.
Hector Moreno: The player Héctor Moreno knows perfectly how these games are played, so he will use his experience to lead the lower part of the field.
Jesus Gallardo: The Mexican winger was one of the most outstanding elements in the last game against Iraq, so now he would continue in the starting lineup.
Edson Alvarez: After being absent in the last game, the ‘Machín’ is expected to start to be fit for Tuesday against the Poles.
Hector Herrera: The one who will be the leader of the Tricolor, Héctor Herrera, will be commanding the middle sector of the field. Although it is true that he has been severely criticized by the fans due to his inertia, he will seek to remove the thorn to close mouths.
Carlos Rodriguez: Another of the immovable for this game will be ‘Charly’ Rodríguez. The Mexican player is one of the favorites among the public and now he wants to play a good role in the World Cup.
Hirving Lozano: The ‘Chucky’ would be seeing activity in this last friendly game of the year. The Napoli element needs to be in shape because he will be the undisputed starter in Qatar.
Alexis Vega: Forward Alexis Vega was another of the most outstanding footballers in the previous game. Now he wants to make a difference again to fill Martino’s eye for the title of the World Cup.
Rogelio Funes Mori: The naturalized Argentine was the target of various criticisms on social networks upon learning of his call, this for not being at a good time and leaving Santiago Giménez out.
