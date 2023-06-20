Last weekend the grand final of Colombian soccer was defined, which will be played between the clubs of millionaires and National Athletic.
Each of the two teams got the leadership of their respective groups, so now they will face each other in the final to be played in two games.
Millonarios won their match against Independiente de Medellín 2-1, with goals from Andrés Linás and Daniel Cataño, thus taking over Group B with 13 units.
For its part, in a game full of emotions, goals and not suitable for the faint of heart, Atlético Nacional beat Deportivo Pasto at the last minute by a score of 3-2, with goals from Tomás Gutiérrez, Jefferson Duque and Junior Barrera, reaching 12 points. in Group A.
Goalie: Harlene Castillo
Defenses: Yerson Candelo, Juan Aguirre, Cristian Zapata, Samuel Velasquez
Media: Sebastian Gomez, Nelson Palacio, Nelson Deossa
Forwards: Tomás Gutiérrez, Jefferson Duque and Dorlan Pabón.
Goalie: Juan Esteban
Defenses: Elvis Perlaza, Andrés Linás, Jorge Arias, and Omar Bertel.
Media: Daniel Giraldo, Larry Vásquez, David Castro, David Silva, Daniel Cataño
Forward: Leonardo Castro.
The first leg will be played next Wednesday June 21 in the field of Atanasio Girardot, in the City of Medellín. The game will start sharp at 7:00 p.m.
For its part, the return game will be played next Saturday June 24, o’clock at 6:00 p.m. on the El Campín field. Undoubtedly, an unprecedented final that predicts wholesale emotions.
#lineup #grand #final #Colombian #soccer #Millonarios #Atlético #Nacional
Leave a Reply