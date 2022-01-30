The Egyptian team will enter with two changes, namely Muhammad Abu Jabal in the goalkeeper, and Ayman Ashraf in the midfield.

Abu Jabal will have a great task, in filling the void of the giant goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy, who was injured in the last meeting.

As for the Moroccan team, its squad represented a surprise, named Mounir El Haddadi, the Spanish star of Seville, who the coach decided to include as a replacement for Ayoub Al Kaabi.

The Moroccan team will rely on the danger of Al-Hadadi as a striker with a strong march in the largest European clubs, who can dribble and rely on individual skill in front of the Egyptian defense.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ayman Barkouk will also participate in the midfield, replacing Imran Loza.