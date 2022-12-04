The Argentine team is preparing to play the quarterfinals of the World Cup against the Netherlands and the memory of the match in the 2014 semifinals is latent.
On that occasion, the Albiceleste managed to win on penalties and qualified for the final that was played at the Maracana. We remember the alignment of that July 9.
One of the heroes that night. He was the great figure in the penalty shootout.
He had to dance with the most difficult, but he was very firm in the mark against Robben.
Martín Demichelis consolidated throughout the World Cup and became a part of that Sabella team.
Ezequiel Garay reached the maximum performance peak of his career in that World Cup. A defensive wall.
Marcos Rojo was pure soul and dedication in that meeting. A lot of attitude to prevent the rival’s advances.
Lucas Biglia was one of the midfield players. He had a good homework.
Impossible to forget the perfect cross against Robben at the end of the match. Pure courage and dedication for the National Team shirt.
Enzo Pérez was another of the midfield figures. A lot of sacrifice to carry out the match.
The maximum emblem of that Argentine team. It wasn’t an easy match for him, but he had his relief. He converted the penalty from him.
Ezequiel Lavezzi was very important in the 2010 World Cup and started in that semifinal.
He came from scoring in the quarterfinals and he had to start in the semifinals. He was left wanting to convert.
