The Spanish team will face off next Tuesday against Morocco in a round of 16 match that is more balanced than it might seem.
The Moroccans arrive as the great revelation of this World Cup, not only for qualifying in a difficult group, but for having scored seven points in a group with Croatia, Belgium and Canada.
This will be the possible alignment of Luis Enrique to face those from North Africa:
BY: UNAI SIMON– The Athletic club goalkeeper has conceded three goals in three games. For now, he is not providing all the security that the goalkeeper of a team that wants to be world champion needs.
RHP: CESAR AZPILICUETA– The Navarrese has shown much more reliability than Dani Carvajal in the group stage. We are waiting for you from the start.
CB: RODRI HERNANDEZ– It seems that he is already totally used to his new position. He is one of the players with the best foot in the team.
CB: AYMERIC LAPORTE– indispensable in the defense of the red. In the match against Japan, Pau Torres played and the absence of the citizen defender was too noticeable.
LI: JORDI ALBA– The one from Barcelona is being one of the best of the team so far in the World Cup. For many he has entered the ideal eleven of the group stage.
CDM: SERGIO BUSQUETS– the captain of the red has to play whenever he can. He has a yellow and it is possible that he is somewhat restrained in the entries.
MC: GAVI– here comes one of the big doubts. It is possible that Luis Enrique bet on Koke to have more control in a match against a team like Morocco.
MC: PEDRI-He was really bad against Japan, like practically the whole team, but in the first two games he was the best in Spain. He is already a cult player.
ED: FERRAN TORRES– Their first match was excellent and their second match fell short. In the third he came on as a substitute.
DC: ALVARO MORATA– He is already the top scorer in the World Cup along with four teammates. Three goals in the three games he has played starting in just one. Álvaro Morata deserves a place for Tuesday’s game.
EI: DANI OLMO– The RB Leipzig player can boast of being one of Luis Enrique’s favourites. He is also one of the few who stood up against Japan. Title holder in this selection.
