The Spanish team is playing the pass to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar against Japan next Thursday at 20:00 (time in Spain). The sensations in the national team are good, they tied in the last game against Germany, but they have everything in their face to go through. The tie is valid and even the defeat depending on the result of Germany Costa Rica could give us the pass.
Japan arrives at the meeting after giving one of lime and one of sand. They beat Germany against all odds on the first day, but lost to Costa Rica 1-0 on the second. They are a very committed team where the group prevails. The star of his team is Take Kubo, the Real Sociedad player.
(BY): UNAI SIMÓN- He stopped everything stopable against Germany, but he was somewhat unfortunate with the ball at his feet. Luis Enrique forces him to play and it is not one of his strengths. He could have cost Spain a goal.
(RD): CARVAJAL– Possibly he is the player who is leaving the worst feelings on the field at a personal level. Against Germany a Carvajal was seen at 65%. There is a lot of World Cup ahead for him to recover his form.
(DFC): RODRI– You cannot afford to leave a player with these characteristics on the bench at a World Cup. Rodri is more than fulfilling in a position that is not his. He brings a lot to the team from behind. It is what having a midfielder playing as a central defender has.
(CFD): LAPORTE– He is the central defender with the highest rank in the national team. He is going to be a starter in all the games. At the moment what he is defensively has not had much work. His function is being more notable with the ball.
(LI): JORDI ALBA- Many owe an apology to Jordi Alba. They killed him before his time in Barcelona. They said that he was a player in decline, but nothing could be further from the truth. Up to now he is being one of the best full-backs in the World Cup.
(CDM): SERGIO BUSQUETS– If it appears, Spain works. If not, it costs a lot for the equipment to carbure. In the last match against Germany Gundogan drove him crazy. He did not give him a single meter throughout the game and it was very noticeable when the ball was released.
(MC): PEDRI– He is by far the best player in the team. His grade in each game is outstanding. He has everything right. He makes the difficult easy. Today he can be considered one of the best 5 midfielders of the moment.
(MC): GAVI– A player with a lot of personality. He did not train in the last session with the group due to some discomfort, but everything suggests that he will arrive at the match against Japan. Gavi is right now one of the players who has made the most impression on the Spanish fans.
(ED): ASENSIO– He is showing one of his best versions. Marco is a player with optimal characteristics to play in this selection. He will play on the left wing but will exchange for the entire attack. He has earned the starting position.
(EI): ELM– He was the best of the top three in the last match against Germany. Against Japan he aims to start again. He reached the last stretch of the party drowned. He is a player to play 70 minutes.
(DC): MORATA- It is the reference of the selection. For Luis Enrique they are Morata and 10 more. He is the most capable man to give this team a goal (not counting Ansu Fati who does not arrive in optimal conditions). After two games on the bench he aims to start.
The possible formation that we will see in the match (4-3-3)
Goal: unai simon
Defending: Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Alba
Media: Pedri, Busquets, Gavi
Forwards: Olmo, Morata, Asensio
#lineup #Spain #Japan #World #Cup
Leave a Reply