The selection Spanish started scaring in the World Cup Qatar, and is not for less. La Roja scored a whopping 7 goals (and conceded none) against the national team of Costa Rica and caught everyone’s attention, putting the big favorites on alert.
One of the teams that was following the match with the most attention was that of Germanywho faces the Spanish team this Saturday to try to go to the round of 16 after their serious setback against Japan.
A victory against the Germans would give the pass to La Roja in the absence of knowing their position in the group (as first or second). Although those of Hansi Flick They arrive with a tremendous desire to make up for the initial defeat, the starting eleven that they have prepared Luis Enrique It won’t make it easy for you:
(BY): UNAI SIMON– The one of Athletic Club He is safe under the sticks and has earned his indisputable title and the confidence of the national coach through work.
(LI): JORDI ALBA– It seems quite likely that Luis Enrique bets again on the ownership of Jordi Alba, although he will once again give minutes to Alejandro Balde in the second part.
(CDF): AYMERIC LAPORTE– The one of Manchester City He was part of the defense responsible for Costa Rica not even getting close to Unai Simón’s goal and he will have that mission again on Sunday.
(DFC): RODRI HERNANDEZ– Luis Enrique will once again bet on converting the City midfielder into a central defender.
(RH): DANI CARVAJAL– On this occasion, the man from Madrid will be chosen to cover the right flank of the Spanish defense.
(MCI): PEDRI GONZALEZ– With just turned 20, Pedri has become one of Luis Enrique’s essentials, the quality and technique he displays is simply incredible.
(MC): SERGIO BUSQUETS– The brain of La Roja, Busquets is the voice of reason and the seniority of the team.
(MCD): GAVI– Spain’s wonderkid has joined the club of youngest footballers to score in a World Cup.
(EI): DANI OLMO– The striker is one of the coach’s biggest doubts, since the options are extremely varied. However, Olmo will step on the pitch again from minute 1.
(DC): ÁLVARO MORATA– Another of the options that raises doubts, and not because of the quality of the Madrid attacker, but because of the great wardrobe that La Roja has in terms of killers.
(ED): FERRAN TORRES– The Valencian excelled against Costa Rica with two goals and the coach will know how to reward him.
What the possible formation of La Roja (4-3-3) will look like
Luis Enrique will bet on a 4-3-3 similar to the one that overwhelmed the Costa Rican national team last Wednesday to beat the Germans and give a new blow to the table of the greatest that, without a doubt, will mean more than a warning of the potential Spanish. Let’s not rule out the possible presence of players like Marco Asensio or the expected Ansu Fati.
