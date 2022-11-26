One of the teams that was following the match with the most attention was that of Germanywho faces the Spanish team this Saturday to try to go to the round of 16 after their serious setback against Japan.

☺️ Good vibes in post-match training? Of course. 🏋🏻‍♂️ Effort? That is not even negotiable. 💪🏻 The @SEFootball He is already preparing the match against Germany in Doha!!#VamosEspaña | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/zi3gd5PDFK — Spanish Soccer Team (@SEFutbol) November 24, 2022

(LI): JORDI ALBA– It seems quite likely that Luis Enrique bets again on the ownership of Jordi Alba, although he will once again give minutes to Alejandro Balde in the second part.

(CDF): AYMERIC LAPORTE– The one of Manchester City He was part of the defense responsible for Costa Rica not even getting close to Unai Simón’s goal and he will have that mission again on Sunday.

(DFC): RODRI HERNANDEZ– Luis Enrique will once again bet on converting the City midfielder into a central defender.

(RH): DANI CARVAJAL– On this occasion, the man from Madrid will be chosen to cover the right flank of the Spanish defense.

(MCI): PEDRI GONZALEZ– With just turned 20, Pedri has become one of Luis Enrique’s essentials, the quality and technique he displays is simply incredible.

(MC): SERGIO BUSQUETS– The brain of La Roja, Busquets is the voice of reason and the seniority of the team.

(MCD): GAVI– Spain’s wonderkid has joined the club of youngest footballers to score in a World Cup.

(EI): DANI OLMO– The striker is one of the coach’s biggest doubts, since the options are extremely varied. However, Olmo will step on the pitch again from minute 1.

(DC): ÁLVARO MORATA– Another of the options that raises doubts, and not because of the quality of the Madrid attacker, but because of the great wardrobe that La Roja has in terms of killers.

(ED): FERRAN TORRES– The Valencian excelled against Costa Rica with two goals and the coach will know how to reward him.