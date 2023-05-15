Real Madrid will have to face a tough game that will mark the future of the season. Next Wednesday they will have to visit the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw after Kevin De Bruyne’s kick that put the score level after Real Madrid began winning with a long shot from Vinicius that slipped into the back of the net.
Now, Carlo Ancelotti will try to get his team to the final of this European competition and for this he will go out with everything against Manchester City in his stadium. Below we show you the possible lineup of Real Madrid for this match.
BY: THIBAUT COURTOIS – The Belgian goalkeeper has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in recent years. His imposing stature, his agility and his excellent reflexes allow him to be a guarantee under all three suits. Courtois is a leader in Real Madrid’s goal and his presence provides defensive security to the team.
RHP: DANI CARVAJAL – The Spanish right-back is a versatile and high-level player. Carvajal stands out for his tireless physical display, his ability to support in attack and his defensive solidity. He is a player with experience in big games and his presence on the right side will be key to contain Manchester City’s attacks.
DFC: ÉDER MILITAO – The Brazilian defender has shown a high level in his season with Real Madrid. Militao is a fast center back, forceful in the air and with good anticipation. His aggressiveness and determination make him a key player in the Madrid defense, capable of neutralizing rival attacks.
CB: ANTONIO RUDIGER – The German defender has great physical strength, good positioning and an excellent passing game. His experience in European competitions and his ability to lead the defense make him an indispensable player in the lineup. He put in a great performance in the first leg in the defense that he played against Haaland.
LI: DAVID ALABA – The versatile Austrian defender is capable of playing both as a centre-back and at left-back. He stands out for his refined technique, his ability to play from behind and his ability to project himself into attack.
MC: EDUARDO CAMAVINGA – The young French midfielder has impressed since his arrival at Real Madrid. Camavinga is a player with a great vision of the game, excellent ability to recover balls and a refined technique. Despite his youth, he has earned a place in the starting line-up and will be vital in controlling midfield in the match against Manchester City.
MC: TONI KROOS – The experienced German midfielder is one of the pillars of the Madrid midfield. Kroos has great vision of the game, precision in his passes and an innate ability to control the pace of the game. His experience in European competitions and his technical quality make him an essential player in the Real Madrid squad.
MC: LUKA MODRIC – The veteran Croatian midfielder continues to be a benchmark at Real Madrid. Modric is an elegant player, with great individual technique and vision of the game. His ability to dribble, his ability to unbalance one on one and his experience in important matches make him a key player in the Madrid midfield.
ED: RODRYGO – The Brazilian winger has been one of Real Madrid’s most outstanding players this season. Rodrygo stands out for his speed, his ability to overflow and his great technical quality. His presence on the right wing is essential for the imbalance of the team.
DC: BENZEMA – The French striker is Real Madrid’s top scorer this season and his presence on the pitch is essential for the team’s effectiveness in the rival area. With his exquisite technique, his ability to generate scoring chances and his vision of the game, Benzema is a true leader on the pitch and will be one of the main focuses of attention in the Champions League semi-final.
EI: VINICIUS – The young Brazilian winger is one of Real Madrid’s most unbalanced players. His speed, dribbling ability and ability to finish plays make him a very complete player in the left winger position. He was one of the best Real Madrid players in the first leg.
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Alaba
Midfielders: Kroos, Modric and Camavinga
Forwards: Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinícius jr.
