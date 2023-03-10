Real Madrid faces Espanyol with some casualties. The meringues will not roll too much to try to re-engage in the fight for the league, since the Champions League match next Wednesday is more than on track.
The most notorious absence is that of Karim Benzema, who is already totally ruled out for the game. Rodrygo will take his place.
These will be the players chosen by Carlo Ancelotti to defend the fort of the Santiago Bernabéu:
BY: THIBAUT COURTOIS – The Belgian goalkeeper is insurance in Real Madrid’s goal. Also Lunin are injured.
RHP: DANI CARVAJAL – His best season has not been completed, but the absence of replacement guarantees gives him ownership.
CB: ANTONIO RUDIGER – The German is little by little recovering the level he showed the world at Chelsea. It will cost Alaba to return to ownership.
DFC: EDER MILITAO– Imperial. The carioca is the most important footballer of the merengue defense.
LI: NACHO FERNANDEZ – Multipurpose. The madridistas are looking forward to Nacho Fernández renewing his contract. He fulfills in the axis of the rear, in the left and in the right.
CDM: EDUARDO CAMAVIGA – Right now that pivot position is yours. He surely has been the best Real Madrid player in the last month.
MVD: TONI KROOS – Either he or Modrić will rest. In 90min we bet that it will be the Croatian who reserves for the Champions League.
MVI: DANI CEBALLOS – He already deserves ownership. Together with Camavinga, the best Real Madrid footballer in 2023… and even so, he has not managed to earn the trust of his coach.
ED: FEDE VALVERDE – The Uruguayan has not been the same since the World Cup break. He feels much more comfortable in the center of the field than stuck to the side.
DC: RODRYGO GOES – Will occupy the point of attack in the absence of Karim Benzema. Ancelotti does not seem to trust Álvaro Rodriguez too much, who surely has minutes,
IE: VINÍCIUS JUNIOR – You are Madrid’s offensive hope, but lately you haven’t been counting on the same aim as before.
GOALIE: Courtois
DEFENSES: Nacho, Militao, Rüdiger and Carvajal
MIDFIELDERS: Camavinga, Kroos and Ceballos
FRONTS: Vinicius, Rodrygo and Valverde
