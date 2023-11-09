In the exciting match between Monterrey and Querétaro, corresponding to matchday 17 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, Rayados faces a crucial challenge in its quest to secure second place in the standings at the end of the regular phase of the championship. To achieve this goal, the Albiazules need not only to win against the Gallos Blancos, but also depend on an adverse result for their staunch rival, Tigres.
The history between Monterrey and Querétaro in their last ten matches shows an advantage for Rayados, with six wins, three losses and one draw. This statistic reflects the competitiveness that characterizes these teams in their historic rivalry.
The Sultana del Norte team would come out with the following lineup:
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada: Rayados’ goalkeeper is one of the best in the entire Liga MX, especially in terms of starts. A championship team is built from the bottom up.
Right back: Stefan Medina: The Colombian defender will return to the position in which he performs best. As a winger, Medina is accurate in his marking and goes on the offensive when the moment warrants it.
Central defense: Víctor Guzmán: The ‘Toro’ did not have the confidence of Fernando Ortiz, but he has earned minutes by hand over the weeks.
Central defense: Sebastián Vegas: Next to Guzmán you will find Sebastián Vegas. The defender, who can play both as a center back and as a left back, forms a good tandem with the ‘Toro’.
Left back: Jesús Gallardo: The left back has had a great campaign in the Apertura 2023, despite the controversy in the duel against América. He has looked good on both offense and defense.
Central midfielder: Luis Romo: The Mexican midfielder is rediscovering his best level. Romo helps in the recovery and also adds well to the attack when needed.
Central midfielder: Omar Govea: Govea is a player with a low profile, but he has gone down very well in Monterrey. The América youth player is distinguished by his sacrifice and his ability to associate.
Right middle: Jesús Corona: The ‘Tecatito’ Corona still doesn’t show everything he can do. He arrived for the Apertura 2023 and has not yet shown his best football.
Middle left: Maximiliano Meza: The Argentine midfielder is one of the experienced players in a team plagued by injuries. Maxi has three goals and four assists.
Center forward: Rogelio Funes Mori: ‘El Mellizo’, despite all the criticism, is having a good season. Funes Mori has six goals and two assists in 13 games.
Center forward: Germán Berterame: Berterame has missed a good part of the season due to an injury. In seven games, Berte has four goals and one assist.
