There is only one day left to complete the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX. Next Saturday, April 29, the super leader Rayados receives Pumas at the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumwhere the university students will seek by all means to get the three points, since they depend on themselves to enter the playoffs and not be eliminated, although things will not be easy against the royals, who despite what happens, they can no longer be moved from the top of the table.
The Argentinian Maxi Meza He confessed that he put his renewal with the team on hold because he first thinks about winning the Clausura 2023 title, he also gave his opinion on the commitment they have next Saturday.
“In competition I try to leave that (the renewal) aside. Now I try to focus and try to add another star to the club, to add goals. It will be discussed later. In January we have had talks about the renewal and well, but we have not reached a conclusion. When the tournament started, for my part I let my agent take care of it. We try to focus more on the tournament, which is the main thing.”commented the end.
About the duel against cougarsexpressed: “Pumas is a team that becomes strong on set pieces, there they try to find that advantage to open the scoring or to equalize. Besides, we already know the Turk, we know how he works. We have to be vigilant and not stop doing what we have been doing. The coach (Manuel Vucetich) told us the other day not to focus on those numbers (the team’s best points harvest in short tournaments) so as not to put so much pressure on us to achieve it, but rather have it as an objective, but make it more secondary.”.
In addition to this, it was possible to know that the technician Victor Manuel Vucetich He plans to rest some of his pupils like the Colombian Stefan Medina and louis romo, since both have four yellow cards and one more could leave them out of the Ida quarterfinals. Likewise, the Argentine German Berteramewho was injured before Mazatlanhe recovered and trained with his teammates during the week, however, the helmsman does not want to risk it too much.
On the other hand, the Argentine Anthony MohammedNational University coach, showed his face after being expelled against America in it Capital ClassicIn addition, he sent a message to his former team Monterrey, for which he is very fond.
“The referee asked me not to make gestures, if I wanted to yell in his face. I yelled at him and he kicked me out. But I did not insult him, he made a decision, it is settled and nothing, he accepted my mistake ”El Turco shared about his expulsion.
“The sensations of the game are a bit strange, mixed feelings, it is the happiest place where I was (Rayados) and it is my home. So it’s going to be a bit strange, but they don’t fight anymore and we do, they are in the best hands with (Víctor Manuel) Vucetich, so love has nothing to do with it, it’s the players who play.”ended the ex-helmsman of La Pandilla.
Q: Esteban Andrada – After being sent off, La Bandija once again took his position as starting goalkeeper against Mazatlanleaving behind that red one and the tremendous bear that caused the fall before America.
DC: Hector Moreno – The veteran central defender was finally able to return to training after being out of circulation last week due to a car accident.
DC: Victor Guzman – El Toro started as a substitute last day, because he saw action with the Mexican team, but now that he is rested, he would return to the starting lineup.
RHP: Erick Aguirre – King Midas wants to save Stefan Medina for the Fiesta Grande, so once again the Michoacan right-back would see action for the second consecutive game.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – Another who also had to spend a while on the bench for having been called up with El Tricolor. The Vegeta would return to the left side instead of Luis Sanchez.
MD: Celso Ortiz – The case of the Paraguayan captain is the same. He had decided that he would rest against the Cañoneros because he had played all the championship games and now he would be to start.
MD: Omar Govea – With the possible absence of Romo due to a technical decision, a new starting chance for the midfielder is coming. Against Mazatlan He was recognized as the Man of the Match, something that the coach surely loved and for this reason he decided to continue showing himself more.
MO: Maxi Meza – After a tournament where he had to be a bench for a while, in the end the Argentine returned to ownership. The extreme would appear on the right side.
MO: Alfonso Gonzalez – Throughout the semester, Ponchito was one of the key men who had a lot to do with the team’s victories. He has earned his ownership and he aims to continue like this because he wants to be called up by Mexico again.
MO: Jordi Cortizo – It is possible that the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre They do not accompany in the attack, so they will wait for the moment so that they can go as a relief, for this reason, the midfielder would also be in the starting box.
CD: Rogelio Funes Mori – After missing the last date due to a suspension, the Argentine net breaker will be back as ‘9’, but unfortunately for his cause, he is already far from fighting for the scoring lead.
Starting lineup: Esteban Andrada; Hector Moreno, Victor Guzman, Erick Aguirre, Jesus Gallardo; Celso Ortiz (C), Omar Govea; Maxi Meza, Ponchito González, Jordi Cortizo; Rogelio Funes Mori.
Substitutes: Rodrigo Aguirre, Germán Berterame, Luis Romo, Luis Sánchez, Sebastián Vegas, Joao Rojas, Duván Vergara, Axel Grijalva, Iván Tona, Ángel Zapata, Fernando Hernández, Jacobo Reyes.
