New commitment. 👊🏼🔥 On Saturday there is an appointment at Casa Rayada. 🏟️🗣️ Buy your tickets for the . !🤠⚽ Info here 👇🏼https://t.co/FFLS1rgBEi – Rayados (@Rayados) April 25, 2023

“In competition I try to leave that (the renewal) aside. Now I try to focus and try to add another star to the club, to add goals. It will be discussed later. In January we have had talks about the renewal and well, but we have not reached a conclusion. When the tournament started, for my part I let my agent take care of it. We try to focus more on the tournament, which is the main thing.”commented the end.

About the duel against cougarsexpressed: “Pumas is a team that becomes strong on set pieces, there they try to find that advantage to open the scoring or to equalize. Besides, we already know the Turk, we know how he works. We have to be vigilant and not stop doing what we have been doing. The coach (Manuel Vucetich) told us the other day not to focus on those numbers (the team’s best points harvest in short tournaments) so as not to put so much pressure on us to achieve it, but rather have it as an objective, but make it more secondary.”.

In addition to this, it was possible to know that the technician Victor Manuel Vucetich He plans to rest some of his pupils like the Colombian Stefan Medina and louis romo, since both have four yellow cards and one more could leave them out of the Ida quarterfinals. Likewise, the Argentine German Berteramewho was injured before Mazatlanhe recovered and trained with his teammates during the week, however, the helmsman does not want to risk it too much.

Maxi Meza is not afraid of anything, neither curses nor ghosts and accepts the role of favorite for Monterrey for being the best team in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/4PHxZwQeg8 — JAVI ALONSO ⭐️ (@javialonsordz) April 25, 2023

“The referee asked me not to make gestures, if I wanted to yell in his face. I yelled at him and he kicked me out. But I did not insult him, he made a decision, it is settled and nothing, he accepted my mistake ”El Turco shared about his expulsion.

“The sensations of the game are a bit strange, mixed feelings, it is the happiest place where I was (Rayados) and it is my home. So it’s going to be a bit strange, but they don’t fight anymore and we do, they are in the best hands with (Víctor Manuel) Vucetich, so love has nothing to do with it, it’s the players who play.”ended the ex-helmsman of La Pandilla.