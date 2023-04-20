Last game of the Clausura 2023 tournament in the stadium with the best atmosphere in Mexico, El Kraken. See you Friday at 6:05 p.m. Tickets available at the ticket offices of the stadium, Plaza Acaya and https://t.co/oRbV8biruX#Snatching ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/wrPhf0Tw2E — Mazatlan FC ⚓️ (@MazatlanFC) April 19, 2023

On the other hand, the Chilean defender sebastian vegas He asked the fans for calm due to the bad results of these two weeks, since he denied that it is something to worry about, because it is better for that to happen now than in the league.

“There are little things to improve, we are calm, we are still at the forefront of the tournament and we know that it is better for it to happen to us now than for it to happen to us at another time. It is something to pay attention to because they are two games lost, but good things have been done throughout the season to lose confidence and fill your head with ideas that are not “declared the defender.

🗣️ | Hector Moreno via Instagram. STRENGTH HECTOR! 🙏🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XMFeEv05KE — I am Rayado and I have Endurance (@AguanteRayado) April 20, 2023

“I think that the team beyond some mistakes we made, a large part played well, they scored two penalties, the first one was not, first Canelo ironed and then Facundo Almada arrived, but the team knew what they had to do, but the The team did not have an arrival from the rival and we could not keep the zero, before the penalty they had not made any. We have to get two consecutive results, today was the game, but every time we make mistakes we lose the game”he expressed.

“This is football and if we can show how to play on a difficult pitch, we can. There are two more finals left for us and we can’t do anything and think about Monterrey”he added.

Rubén Romano after the loss against Tijuana: "Beyond some mistakes we made, I think the team played well for a large part of the game. For me the first penalty is a bad VAR score.