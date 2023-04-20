Next Friday, April 21, Rayados visits the Mazatlan in it Kraken Stadium for Day 16 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the intention of returning to the path of victory after two consecutive setbacks.
Versus Saints Lagoonthe Argentine nationalized Mexican Rogelio Funes Mori He was expelled for strongly complaining to the referee Marco Ortiz, for which he will not be against the Cañoneros and has practically said goodbye to the fight for the scoring title. Added to this, other casualties to start would be Jesus Gallardo and Victor Guzmanwho were called by the Mexican team and they saw action this Wednesday against the USA. Another of those who are planning to give them rest is the Paraguayan captain celso ortiz, who has played all semester; finally, Hector Moreno The duel will also be lost because on Wednesday he had a car accident and although it was not serious, he suffered a blow to the knee and it was preferred that he not play.
On the other hand, the Chilean defender sebastian vegas He asked the fans for calm due to the bad results of these two weeks, since he denied that it is something to worry about, because it is better for that to happen now than in the league.
“There are little things to improve, we are calm, we are still at the forefront of the tournament and we know that it is better for it to happen to us now than for it to happen to us at another time. It is something to pay attention to because they are two games lost, but good things have been done throughout the season to lose confidence and fill your head with ideas that are not “declared the defender.
After having fallen before Xolosthe technician MazatlanArgentinian Ruben Omar Romanolamented the defeat because it was at home, without going into details against the arbitration, since there were two penalties in favor of the rival that gave victory.
“I think that the team beyond some mistakes we made, a large part played well, they scored two penalties, the first one was not, first Canelo ironed and then Facundo Almada arrived, but the team knew what they had to do, but the The team did not have an arrival from the rival and we could not keep the zero, before the penalty they had not made any. We have to get two consecutive results, today was the game, but every time we make mistakes we lose the game”he expressed.
“This is football and if we can show how to play on a difficult pitch, we can. There are two more finals left for us and we can’t do anything and think about Monterrey”he added.
Q: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper returns to the starting lineup after being suspended for his red card against America. In addition to this, it should be remembered that Luis Cardenas suffered a broken nose and face in front of Saints Lagooncaused it to come out of change.
DC: Sebastian Vegas – The Chilean could appear as the leader of the central defense due to the drop in Darkin addition to avoiding the risk of injury that the bull guzmanwho started with El Tricolor.
DC: Luis Sanchez – This could be the great opportunity for the youth player because he could receive the confidence of Victor Manuel Vucetich to be the dumbbell of Vegas.
LI: Erick Aguirre – In the same way, thinking about avoiding muscular fatigue of Jesus Gallardo after the duel of Mexicothe Michoacán would be in charge of the left side.
RHP: Stefan Medina – Who would return to his role as right back would be the Colombian, a position that suits him quite well.
MD: Luis Romo – On this occasion, the Sinaloan was not called up by the national team, so he was able to train his teammates evenly and aims to lead the midfield.
MO: Jordi Cortizo – Again, another chance would come for the ex of Puebla. When it has had to be initial, it has given good matches.
MO: Alfonso Gonzalez – Ponchito would be in charge of moving the reins, coming from the center to filter and feed balls to the forwards.
IE: Rodrigo Aguirre – It is likely that the Uruguayan will appear on the left side to be able to face the rivals looking for the goal or enable the center forward.
ED: Maxi Meza – The Argentine would appear in his main position, as a winger on the right, hoping that he will make good overflows.
CD: German Berterame – Without the presence of Twin Funes Morihis compatriot could play as ‘9’, a position where he feels quite comfortable.
Rayados starting lineup: Esteban Andrada; Sebastián Vegas, Luis Sánchez, Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina; Luis Romo, Jordi Cortizo, Ponchito González; Rodrigo Aguirre, Maxi Meza, German Berterame.
Banking: César Ramos, Víctor Guzmán, Jesús Gallardo, Celso Ortiz, Duván Vergara, Joao Rojas, Iván Tona, Omar Govea, Axel Grijalva, Jonathan González, Jacobo Reyes, Eric Cantú, Ali Ávila.
