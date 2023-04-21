GENERAL SALE! 🦅🎟️

attend the @Aztec stadium This Saturday, April 22 at 9:10 p.m.

💻 | Online sale: https://t.co/Y1v9B2j1L8

🏟️ | Box office 1 of the Azteca from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from April 19 to 21. All ticket offices on Saturday 22, starting at 4:00 p.m.#SomosAmerica🦅 pic.twitter.com/7wF6kuoUp9 — Club America (@ClubAmerica) April 19, 2023

“I had waited so long and it came in the best way. These are moments of happiness for helping my team. I get goosebumps when I see people chanting my name. It motivates and excites me to continue applying myself and be up to the enormous fans we have”he declared.

“I am an unbalancing and confronting player. Since the ball came to me, I already knew the space I had against the defenders. I already have the play clear where I fake to cross, they open their legs and I throw the tunnel at them. One of the characteristics that I have is mischief when I have the ball. I don’t care if I have one or two players in front of me, I want to try the play”added El Chino.

On the other hand, when he was questioned about his Americanist past, since he made those from Coapa League champions, Mohammed the Turk He denied being identified with the Azulcrema club. Added to this, he said that he is one hundred percent focused on the auriazul team and that he accepted the challenge with the aim of changing the dynamics and with the mission of contributing as much as possible to the institution.

“WE DREAM OF THE MAXIMUM” 🐾👊 Antonio Mohamed makes it clear that although the possibility of reaching the Liguilla is close, they go “game by game”. He knows that the fans are excited, but be careful, he also warns what can happen if the team fails. Listen up, Cougars 👇 🎥: @Davyrke pic.twitter.com/Us5Ui46zvm – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) April 16, 2023

“We are happy, we know that next weekend we have an equally difficult game, we have to take it week by week and hopefully we can finish in the first four”expressed about the Capital Classic.

On the other hand, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz recover the Colombian Roger Martinezwho left behind the muscular discomfort he suffered during the friendlies held in the United States.

The one who remains as a doubt for the duel is the captain Henry Martinsince he has a muscle injury, which has afflicted him for several weeks, which is why he also got off the call of the Mexican team.