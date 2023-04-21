This Saturday, April 22, a new edition of the Capital Classic between América and Pumas, to be held in the Aztec stadiumin a duel corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX
which is generating good expectations due to the good semester of the Azulcremas and the improvement that the university students had with the arrival of the Argentine Anthony Mohamed to the bench
One of the figures in the last two university victories is Cesar Huertawho expressed that he feels less pressure given the good response from the fans for his performances on the pitch.
“I had waited so long and it came in the best way. These are moments of happiness for helping my team. I get goosebumps when I see people chanting my name. It motivates and excites me to continue applying myself and be up to the enormous fans we have”he declared.
“I am an unbalancing and confronting player. Since the ball came to me, I already knew the space I had against the defenders. I already have the play clear where I fake to cross, they open their legs and I throw the tunnel at them. One of the characteristics that I have is mischief when I have the ball. I don’t care if I have one or two players in front of me, I want to try the play”added El Chino.
On the other hand, when he was questioned about his Americanist past, since he made those from Coapa League champions, Mohammed the Turk He denied being identified with the Azulcrema club. Added to this, he said that he is one hundred percent focused on the auriazul team and that he accepted the challenge with the aim of changing the dynamics and with the mission of contributing as much as possible to the institution.
After having defeated Blue Cross, Alexander Zendejas was clear and sincere in saying that the America he is to be champion, so he told TUDN.
“We are happy, we know that next weekend we have an equally difficult game, we have to take it week by week and hopefully we can finish in the first four”expressed about the Capital Classic.
On the other hand, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz recover the Colombian Roger Martinezwho left behind the muscular discomfort he suffered during the friendlies held in the United States.
The one who remains as a doubt for the duel is the captain Henry Martinsince he has a muscle injury, which has afflicted him for several weeks, which is why he also got off the call of the Mexican team.
Q: Julio Gonzalez – After the loss of the Uruguayan Sebastian Sosathe substitute goalkeeper has had to go out and show that he can also generate confidence in the goal.
DC: Nicolas Freire – He is the captain and being the team’s most experienced defender, he is also the leader of the defense, who has a good passing game.
DC: Arturo Ortiz – Palermo since the last tournament became the dumbbell of Freire. He has left a good taste in the mouth since his arrival at Pedregal, so much so that he once played for the national team.
RHP: Pablo Bennevendo – The Turk He has begun to give more confidence to the right back, who has played ten games this semester, six as a starter.
LI: Alfonso Monroy – After the injury that has distressed Adrian Aldrete In the last two weeks, once again, the youth player aims to cover the left side.
MD: Jose Caicedo – One of the surprises of the Turkish In his lineup was the incorporation of the Colombian in the midfield, so he could repeat.
MD: Ulises Rivas – He was one of the players who came to Pedregal as a reinforcement and for this reason he continues to be one of the pillars in the midfield.
MO: Gustavo del Prete – The Argentine has been in duty since he arrived at the club, so he is expected to shine and be one of the key pieces for the Capital Classic.
ED: Eduardo Salvio – There’s a reason he has the ’10’ on his back. It’s about the different player. El Toto has four goals in the tournament and will seek to prescribe the Millionets.
IE: Cesar Huerta – In the last two dates, El Chino demonstrated why he was once a selection element in minor categories. He must take advantage of the great present that he lives before going into a tailspin as it happened in Chivas.
CD: Juan Dinenno – The referent of attack and goal. If Universidad Nacional wants to meet the goal of staying in the playoffs, El Veneno must vaccinate without hesitation.
Possible lineup for Pumas: Julio González; Nicolás Freire, ‘Palermo’ Ortiz, Pablo Bennevendo, Alfonso Monroy; José Caicedo, Ulises Rivas, Gustavo del Prete; ‘Toto’ Salvio, Cesar Huerta, Juan Ignacio Dinenno.
Banking: Jesús Molina, Higor Meritao, Jorge Ruvalcaba, Diogo de Oliveira, Carlos Gutiérrez, Alek Álvarez, Santiago Trigos, Miguel Paul, Marco García, Jonathan Sánchez
