Surprisingly, the selection of Morocco managed to place itself in first place in Group F, of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, by adding seven units to leave second place Croatiafollowed by the eliminated Belgium Y Canada.
Now the African team wants to continue making history when they face this Tuesday, December 6, Spainwho also against all odds fell in his last match against Japanwhich also took the first place in Group E.
The lions of the atlas they drew scoreless against Croatia in the debut of both, then defeated 0-2 to Belgium with goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri Y Zakaria Abouhlalending with another 1-2 win over Canada thanks to Hakim Ziyech Y Youssef En-Nesyri.
In the case of The Redthrashed 7-0 at Costa Rica with double of ferran torres and annotations of Daniel Olmo, Masco Asensio, Gavi, Carlos Soler Y alvaro moratathen they equalized 1-1 against Germany and ended with a 2-1 loss against the Blue Samuraiwith morata scoring in both duels.
(P): Yassine Bounou – The goalkeeper Seville He started two games in the Group Phase, conceding only one goal in the duel against Canada, which was an own goal. He watched the duel against Belgium and although it could be alternated again with Munir El Kajouiit could be that this time the technician Walid Regragui do not make moves in the starting eleven that you have used the most.
(DC) Romain Saiss – the defender of the Besiktas and the Moroccan captain has played all the duels so far, even scoring a goal despite his position by appearing at the right moment against the Belgians. His work has stood out because they have barely been able to receive a goal against.
(DC): Nayef Aguerd: the defense of West Ham United has formed a great duo at the back alongside Saiss. It seems incredible that just in the month of July the ligaments in his ankle were torn. Without a doubt, she is one of the revelations and leaders of the team, since he is the best element in terms of recoveries and interceptions.
(RD): Noussair Mazraoui – the right side of the Bayern Munich He has also been immovable during the first phase of the World Cup. Despite having dragged annoyance since the debut of Morocco In the joust, he had no qualms about taking risks knowing the importance of the tournament.
(LI): Achraf Hakimi – Without a doubt, it is the element that has the most projection, since it complicates rivals when it comes to covering the ball, generating approaches and warnings at the same time. The right side of the psg He also had some physical discomfort at the start of the tournament, but he has managed to get ahead. He was named the Man of the Match against the Canadians.
(MD): Sofyan Amrabat – The performance of the pivot has been so good in the fair that it is beginning to be listed, which has led some to approach the Fiorentina to inquire about your services. He has a great job with or without the ball.
(MO): Azzedine Ounahi – The central steering wheel Angers He has been one of the pieces that has not been missing in the starting eleven either, even when he is one of the youngest. It should be remembered that he was the great hero of the World Cup qualification. He is skilful and when he has the ball at his feet he is unstoppable in one-on-ones, without forgetting his good shot from medium and long distance.
(MO): Selim Amallah – The midfielder Standard Liège was a bench in the last game against Canada, however, if it was started in the first two games, then it is possible that it will start at the start. Almost all the balls pass through his feet, which leads him to have great mobility on the pitch.
(ED) Hakim Ziyech – During the weekend, the ’10’ of the Chelsea He underwent treatment to achieve one hundred percent. He is one of the stars of the African team, and despite having resigned from the national team, he returned to prove his worth, since he scored and assisted against Canada to end as MVP.
(EI): Sofiane Boufal – Like ziyechthe end of the Angers he was working separately this weekend to be at his best. One of his specialties is one on one, since with his great dribbling he manages to elude his rivals. He is a fixture of the Moroccan team and a real danger on the left side.
(DC): Youssef En-Nesyri – The ‘9’ of The Lions of the Atlas marked in front of Canada and surely they will want to do it against the Spanish to be able to make a big leap in the World Cup. The front of the Seville It is already a historic being the first to score in two different World Cups. His physical qualities and his passing game can be essential to overcome the infield Luis Enrique.
The possible formation that we will see in the match (4-3-3)
Goalie: Yassine Bounou
Defending: Romain Saiss, Nayer Aguerd, Noussair Mazraoui, Achraf Hakimi
Midfield: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi
Lead: Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri
