Next Wednesday the pending match of day 5 of Mexican soccer will be played between Rayados de Monterrey and the Diablos Rojos del Toluca.
This is an important match for the team led by coach Fernando Ortíz, since a home win could put them squarely in the fight for the first places in the general table.
PO: Esteban Andrada – Beneath the three sticks appears the goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, an Argentine goalkeeper who continues to generate division of opinion among royal fans.
LI: Erik Aguirre – Erick Aguirre will appear on the left side. The Mexican soccer player still cannot give the last stretch in Rayados to be able to stand out.
DC: Stefan Medina – What about Stefan Medina? Without a doubt, he is one of the best Colombian players who have come to Mexican soccer in recent years.
DC: Hector Moreno – Accompanying Medina in the lower part will be the experienced soccer player Héctor Moreno. The player is an old sea dog and he knows how to play these types of matches.
RHP: Jesus Gallardo – Jesús Gallardo will be one of the immovable members of the Rayados team for this resumption of the tournament.
MC: Luis Romo – Although with few reflectors, Luis Romo is one of the men who makes a difference in the middle sector of the field.
MC: Omar Govea – Another of the midfielders for this game is Omar Govea. The Mexican soccer player has not finished adjusting to the rhythm of the game of ‘Tano’ Ortiz.
More Mexican soccer news:
EI: Joao Rojas – Joao Rojas appears as a left winger. The Ecuadorian soccer player is another of those who does not end up fitting in at the La Pandilla club.
ED: Maximiliano Meza – For his part, Maximiliano Meza is on the far right. The Argentine is that different footballer that Rayados has.
CAM: Sergio Canales – One of the men most expected to see in this contest is
Sergio Canales, Spanish player from Monterrey who looked good in the Leagues Cup.
CD: Rogelio Funes Mori – Rogelio Funes Mori appears in the upper part of the field. The ‘Twin’ seeks again to be the team’s goal man.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#lineup #Monterrey #Toluca #pending #match #day #Apertura
Leave a Reply