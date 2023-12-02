Monterrey will host Atlético de San Luis this Saturday, December 2 at the Gigante de Acero in a duel corresponding to the second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2023 Apertura Tournament. Rayados fell by the slightest difference against the Potosinos, so they will have to tie in the aggregate by any score or win by any score to advance to the next round.
The team led by Fernando Ortiz left a lot to be desired in the first leg and, despite having one of the most powerful squads in the entire Liga MX, fell to one of the most modest rosters.
The Sultana del Norte team would go out to the second leg of the Apertura 2023 quarterfinals with the following lineup.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada: The Argentine goalkeeper was crucial in the first leg against San Luis, in which he made several crucial saves. Andrada will be an important element in seeking classification this weekend.
Right back: Stefan Medina: The Colombian defender is distinguished by his ability to defend forcefully, anticipate rivals and contribute to the attack with his forays down the right lane.
Central defense: Víctor Guzmán: The ‘Toro’ has earned his place as starter week after week. The young central defender from Monterrey did not count much for Fernando Ortiz at the beginning of the season, but he earned the starting position with his performances.
Central defense: Sebastián Vegas: The Chilean defender will share center back with Víctor Guzmán. He stands out for his good technique, his ability to play from defense and for his strength in individual duels.
Left back: Jesús Gallardo: The versatile Rayados player stands out for his speed, resistance and ability to join the attack. He is one of the veterans of this team and will have to assume more responsibility in this series against San Luis.
Central midfielder: Luis Romo: Romo is a box-to-box player, that is, he steps in both areas, with great physical and technical capacity. He stands out for his versatility to contribute both in ball recovery and in generating offensive play.
Central midfielder: Alfonso Gonzalez: ‘Ponchito’ González has great vision of the game, precision in his passes and the ability to unbalance in the last third of the field. He doesn’t worry so much about recovery, but about ball circulation and imbalance.
Offensive midfielder: Jordi Cortizo: Jordi Cortizo is one of those elements that are a doubt for this duel. The midfielder had a good campaign in the regular phase, but was injured right in the second half of the tournament. He is now recovered, but with little rhythm in the game. Against San Luis he will have a trial by fire.
Left winger: Joao Joshimar Rojas: The Ecuadorian winger provides speed and ability to get clear. However, he has only recently recovered from an injury and has not been seen with the rhythm of the game. Can he make a difference against San Luis?
Far right: Maximiliano Meza: Meza stands out for his technical ability, game vision and experience. He contributes both to the creation of the game and to the definition. He is expected to be one of the leaders in search of the comeback against San Luis.
Center forward: Germán Berterame: The Argentine striker was injured when he was experiencing his best moment. He returned to activity a few weeks ago, but still cannot reach the level he had before the fracture. Monterrey needs him in the best version of him.
