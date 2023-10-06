This weekend the Monterrey Football Club will host the corresponding matchday 12 of the Apertura 2023 tournament by hosting FC Juárez.
The Sultana del Norte team comes from drawing 1-1 against Club Puebla; while, on their own, the border team has just received a 5-1 win against Club Tijuana.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the Braves.
Q: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper once again received the confidence to remain as the holder of the Albiazul goal, after in recent tournaments he has not had the highest level, so he seeks to vindicate himself and once again be that type of confidence under the three sticks.
RHP: Stefan Medina – This time as a full-back, the multifunctional Colombian is a regular part of the coaching staff.
DFC: Víctor Guzmán – The young Mexican has returned to the starting lineup after being a substitute for some games.
DFC: Héctor Moreno – The experienced Mexican defender has become the team’s trusted man and is therefore a must-have at the back.
LI: Sebastián Vegas – The versatile Chilean is the starter on the left wing.
MD: Jesús Manuel Corona – He ‘Tecatito‘He has become a fundamental piece of the Argentine strategist’s team.
MC: Omar Govea – The Aztec midfielder has earned the trust of the coaching staff and has earned the starting spot in recent games.
MC: Luis Romo – The Mexican midfielder is an undisputed player for Fernando Ortiz’s team.
MI: Maximiliano Meza – The Argentine continues to retain ownership despite the strong competition in the team, especially due to multiple absences due to injury.
DC: Rogelio Funes Mori – The club’s all-time top scorer returned from his injury and has returned to the starting eleven.
DC: Jordi Cortizo – Due to absence due to injury Rodrigo Aguirre, German Berterame and Sergio Canaleshe ‘Tano‘opted to put the Mexican striker as a starter alongside Funes Mori.
