France has reached the semifinals of a World Cup for the second time in a row. They have a very compensating and very solid team and up front they have players who can make a difference at any time. They will face Morocco, a team that has given surprise reaching the semifinals beating Spain and Portugal. Here we leave you the lineup that Deschamps has in mind.
BY: Hugo Lloris – He is already the player with the most matches played in the history of the French team. unique and unrepeatable he will play again in the semifinals of a World Cup.
RHP: Jules Koundé – He will play on the right side. He is the most complete player to play that position. He fits perfectly with Deschamps’s ideas.
CB: Raphael Varane – The Manchester United central defender is another immovable for Deschamps. He is still picking up the pace, but things are beginning to be seen from the best Varane.
DFC: Upamecano – One of the best centre-backs in the tournament. He, together with Gvardiol, are possibly the best pair of center-backs. His World Cup is being imperial.
LI: Hernandez – Theo is supplying his brother in the best way. Possibly if Lucas had not been injured we would not have seen this version of him. His World Cup is being 10.
CDM: Chouameni – Undoubtedly one of the revelations of the World Cup, despite the fact that we already knew about his talent. The goal against England is sure to be a boost in his career. Player for the next decade.
MC: griezmann – The ship’s rudder. The French team plays at the pace set by Antoine. He gets the whole team moving. This team is unthinkable without your participation.
MC: Rabiot – It is being one of the surprises of the World Cup. Nobody trusted him at the start of the World Cup, but he is complementing himself with Tchouaméni like a charm.
ED: Ousmane Dembele – He will continue as a starter against Morocco, but he did not have his day against France. He continues to be a player who has a hard time making good decisions.
DC: Giroud – The top scorer of the French team. He generates a lot with the ball and without the ball. He is a player made to empower his teammates.
IE: kylian mbappe – He is the best player in the world right now. There is no one who can be as decisive as he is with so little. England held him very well, but in the one he had, France’s first goal came.
Formation of the French team (4-3-3)
Goalie: lloris
defenses: Jules Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez.
Midfielders: Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann
strikers: Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.
