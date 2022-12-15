We are already at the end of the World Cup, and it is that on December 18 at 4:00 p.m. in Spain, Argentina and France will face each other to see who will become world champion. Will France be world champion for the second time in a row or will it be the Albiceleste team that lifts the World Cup?
Here we bring you the possible alignment of France for this final
POR- Lloris. He is already the player with the most games played in the history of the French team. he unique and unrepeatable he will once again be the starting goalkeeper in a World Cup final.
LD- Koundé. He will play on the right side. He is the most complete player to play that position. He fits perfectly with Deschamps’s ideas.
DFC- Varane. Key piece for Deschamps’s plans. The man from Manchester United will start in the final against the Argentine team
DFC- Konate. He will replace Upamecano. The young Liverpool player will be one of those in charge of stopping the offensives of the Argentina team.
LI- Theo Hernández. Theo is filling in for his brother in the best way. Possibly if Lucas had not been injured we would not have seen this version of him. His World Cup is being 10.
MCD- Tchouameni. One of the revelations of the World Cup. The young Real Madrid player has shown why the clubs fought over him in the last transfer window.
MCD-Rabiot. It is being one of the surprises of the World Cup. Nobody trusted him at the start of the World Cup, but he is complementing himself wonderfully with Tchouaméni
MD- Dembélé. He has been the starter throughout the tournament and will do so again against Argentina.
MCO-Griezmann. The ship’s rudder. The French team plays at the pace set by Antoine. He gets the whole team moving. This team is unthinkable without your participation.
MI- Mbappé. He is the best player in the world right now. There is no one who can be as decisive as he is with so little.
DC Giroud. The top scorer of the French team. He generates a lot with the ball and without the ball. He is a player made to empower his teammates.
What the France line-up will look like (4-3-2-1)
Goalie: lloris
defenses: Koundé, Varane, Kounate, Theo Hernandez
Midfielders: Dembélé, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Griezmann, Mbappé
Forward: Giroud
