Cruz Azul will play one of the most important games of the season this weekend. La Máquina Celeste will face Santos Laguna in a match corresponding to day 17 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX.
The cement growers are in the eighth position of the general table with 21 units and need a good result against the lagoons to receive the repechage duel at the Azteca Stadium. Santos, for his part, is in 11th position, almost on the brink of elimination.
These are the players that Ricardo Ferretti would send as starters for the duel against Santos Laguna.
Goalkeeper: Jesus Corona – The goalkeeper will try to recover after the blunder he committed against Chivas de Guadalajara on matchday 16 that represented the final 2-1. Corona has performed well throughout the season and will look to return to his best against the Guerreros.
Central defender: Juan Escobar – The Paraguayan defender can act as both a winger and a central player and performs perfectly in both positions. Escobar will have to lead the defense in the absence of Ramiro Funes Mori.
Central defender: Rafael Guerrero – The youth would be chosen by Ricardo Ferretti to take the place left vacant by Funes Mori. The ‘Cachorro’, despite his youth, is a sober defender with personality. Will you take the opportunity?
Central defender: Julio César Domínguez -Loved and hated by Cruz Azul fans, ‘Cata’ Domínguez is an immovable element in the Machine regardless of the coach who is on the bench.
More news Liga MX
Left back: Ignacio Rivero – ‘Nacho’ Rivero is one of those few elements in the celestial squad that are saved despite the team’s poor performance and its collective malfunction. The Uruguayan always fights and complies.
Right back: Rodrigo Huescas – The youth of the Machine, who sounds to go to European football in the summer market, is a striker qualified as a winger. His strength is not defending, but in attack he has shown his abilities.
Central midfielder: Erik Lira – The holding midfielder has shown improvements in his game this season and is increasingly becoming a more versatile element. That is, he is not only on the field to destroy the game, but he can also create some opportunity.
Central midfielder: Carlos Rodríguez – It seems that ‘Charly’ is rediscovering his best version after the severe injury he suffered. This season, the midfielder who emerged from Monterrey has scored two goals and three assists.
Left winger: Carlos Rotondi – It is true that Rotondi is not a phenomenon, but without a doubt he is one of the most compliant reinforcements that the directive has brought in the last two years. The Argentinian leaves everything on the pitch and never takes a ball for lost.
Center Forward: Michael Estrada – After his expulsion against América, the Ecuadorian striker would receive an opportunity to redeem himself. Estrada’s fate is in suspense, it is not known where he will play next semester. Everything indicates that he will not be in the Machine.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – The ‘Wizard’ Antuna is the most unbalanced player that Cruz Azul has. The striker has five goals this season.
#lineup #Cruz #Azul #Santos #matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply