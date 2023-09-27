Blue Cross He finds himself living low hours. The team is located in the penultimate position in the general table of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. In nine games played, the cement team has one victory, two draws and six defeats.
The tension is growing within the La Noria team and the off-field aspects only accentuate the bad moment the club is going through. This Friday, September 29, The Celeste Machine will seek to break its losing streak when it visits Atlético de San Luis, leader of the competition, at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
This is the lineup that Joaquín Moreno would start in the matchday 10 of Apertura 2023.
Goalkeeper: Sebastián Jurado – The goalkeeper would receive a new opportunity to start with the Machine after the poor performances of Andrés Gudiño. Will he take advantage of it?
Central defense: Carlos Salcedo – The ‘Titan’ finds itself in the eye of the hurricane, again, due to off-field situations. In the last three games, the Machine has conceded eight goals. The defensive back is the most fragile area of the team.
Central defender: Willer Ditta – The Colombian central defender has become one of Cruz Azul’s best reinforcements this season and, without a doubt, he has been the best in defense. However, more is expected from Ditta.
Right back: Juan Escobar – The Machine would return to its line of four after recent poor results. The Paraguayan would go from playing as a center back to a winger. Escobar has dropped a lot this season and needs to regain confidence.
Left back: Ignacio Rivero – Rivero is a true wild card for the Celeste Machine. The Uruguayan fulfills in all the positions in which he is placed. The Uruguayan player would play as a winger in this duel.
Central midfielder: Erik Lira – Joaquín Moreno has a lot of confidence in the player who emerged from Pumas, although he has not been able to reciprocate. Cruz Azul, according to the most recent statements from its strategist, will choose to be more balanced for the remainder of the tournament.
Central midfielder: Kevin Castaño – With this in mind, Moreno would start betting, again, on Castaño. Cruz Azul would like to have a defensive tandem made up of Castaño and Lira.
Offensive midfielder: Carlos Rodríguez – Carlos Rodríguez would be further ahead, a player who can support his teammates in the recovery in the middle of the field, in addition to joining the attack.
Left winger: Uriel Antuna – The winger that emerged from the Santos Laguna basics continues to be one of the few elements that are saved this season. He has two goals and three assists.
Far right: Rodolfo Rotondi – The Argentine soccer player has two goals this semester. In addition to his contribution up front, he is usually supportive in defensive sacrifice.
Center forward: Diber Cambindo – The Colombian attacker is silencing criticism game by game. Cambindo has four goals and an assist in the Apertura 2023.
