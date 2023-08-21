“The goal expectation was very high, in the dressing room it is perceived that we could win the game, but it is recognized that there was an idea of ​​the game and we did not give it up, there we go from winning and growing game by game. In the end, plays were generated, Uriel (Antuna) and (Christian) Tabó In exchange, they had the option of scoring, you distribute it among all, that is what we are trying to do, that everyone has the option of scoring, we will continue to generate them and God through them they can be confident that the goal will fall. In the end I liked it because confidence was gained and a different team was seen, we started from below and generated. Also the emotional part that the goal you are chasing does not enter, we will work on that but if you continue to give them confidence, playing in this way sooner or later the results will be generated ”declared the sky-blue coach.

Guillermo Almada was reprimanded at 74′ for disapproving; add 30 yellow cards in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/06M8EBgQR8 — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) August 21, 2023