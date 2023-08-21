The MX League will experience its first double date of the 2023 Opening Tournament and this Wednesday, August 23, the Blue Cross will visit the Pachuca in it Hidalgo Stadium for Matchday 5, after drawing 2-2 against Saints Lagoon to score his first championship point.
The duel against the Guerreros meant the debut of Joaquin Moreno as helmsman after the dismissal of the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti. The reality is that La Máquina wasted a large number of arrivals, therefore, the strategist rescued the positive and spoke about the recovery of the confidence of his pupils.
“The goal expectation was very high, in the dressing room it is perceived that we could win the game, but it is recognized that there was an idea of the game and we did not give it up, there we go from winning and growing game by game. In the end, plays were generated, Uriel (Antuna) and (Christian) Tabó In exchange, they had the option of scoring, you distribute it among all, that is what we are trying to do, that everyone has the option of scoring, we will continue to generate them and God through them they can be confident that the goal will fall. In the end I liked it because confidence was gained and a different team was seen, we started from below and generated. Also the emotional part that the goal you are chasing does not enter, we will work on that but if you continue to give them confidence, playing in this way sooner or later the results will be generated ”declared the sky-blue coach.
On the other hand, the Tuzos have not quite caught up in the competition either, having only three units after four disputed dates. The Hidalguense team comes from rescuing the 1-1 draw against Queretarowhere the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada debuted at Owen Gonzalezbeing the fourth of this tournament due to the lack of weapons, remembering that they totally disarmed the squad.
Goalkeeper: Sebastian Jurado – It is possible that the position will continue to alternate. Andres Gudino He was before Santos and now the jarocho would be the starter against the Tuzos.
Defense: Carlos Salcedo – Despite the fact that at the end of the duel the Titan was seen facing a fan, he continues to be the new leader of the rear.
Defender: Willer Ditta – The Colombian arrived as one of the important reinforcements, so he has to prove his worth.
Defender: Juan Escobar – The Paraguayan completes the line of three centrals. He is very good in the passing game and in one-on-ones.
Pivot: Kevin Castano – His rude error in the first goal for the Guerreros could pay the bill to be replaced, however, as it is a signing, it is possible that he will remain as a starter.
Pivot: Erik Lira – After having lost ownership during the era of Tuca Ferretti, Dark He put it back, remembering that it has given good results.
Right midfielder: Ignacio Rivero – What a game the Uruguayan gave when he appeared as a winger. He provided good assists and knew how to do damage up front.
Left midfielder: Carlos Rotondi – The Argentine attacker is already a regular in the attack, so it is not uncommon to assume that he will appear. However, he should shine more because he did not have as many arrivals against Santos.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – El Brujo got a penalty and he scored it himself. He generated several approaches by his side, assisting in the first goal.
Left winger: Charly Rodríguez – The World Cup player received more freedom than usual when he appeared on the left, where he looked looser to be able to generate.
Forward: Diber Cambindo – After the sea of criticism received, the Colombian looked much better against Santos, apart from scoring the first goal of the duel. He generated endless chances, wasting many whites, but it is a matter of time before he is more effective.
This is what the Cruz Azul (3-4-3) lineup would look like
Goalie: Sebastian Jury
defenses: Carlos Salcedo, Willer Ditta, Juan Escobar
midfielders: Erik Lira, Kevin Castaño, Nacho Rivero, Carlos Rotondi
strikers: Charly Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Diber Cambindo
substitutes: Andrés Gudiño, Jesús Dueñas, Christian Tabó, Rodrigo Huescas, Moisés Vieira, Alexis Gutiérrez, Luis Iturbide, Rafael Guerrero, Cristian Jiménez, Bryan Gamboa, Alonso Escoboza
