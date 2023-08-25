Bad and bad for the Cruz Azul team. The cement club has yet to win so far in the 2023 Opening Tournament, where they remain in the penultimate position in the overall standings with one point and only below Puebla, a team with the same number of units, but with a lower goal difference.
And things for those from La Noria do not look easy, since now they will face Rayados de Monterrey, a team that is among the first 5 places in the competition.
PO: Sebastián Jurado – It is expected that for this match the coach Joaquín Moreno will use Sebastián Jurado, who has not had any activity since the contest resumed.
RHP: Juan Escobar – On the right side is Juan Escobar. The Paraguayan is one of the irremovables of Cruz Azul.
DC: Carlos Salcedo – The ‘Titan’ is not having a good time at Cruz Azul, where he has been pointed out by the fans due to his poor performances.
DC: Willer Ditta – Accompanying Carlos Salcedo in the center appears the reinforcement Willer Ditta, who begins to establish himself in the lower part of the field.
LI: Ignacio Rivero – Ignacio Rivero appears in the left lane. The coaches pass and he continues to be one of the most solid elements of Cruz Azul.
MC: Erik Lira – In the middle sector of the field is Erik Lira, a footballer with few reflectors but always compliant.
MC: Carlos Rodriguez – Accompanying Lira in the midfield is Charly Rodríguez, who has played a good role in returning to Cruz Azul after playing for the Mexican team.
More Mexican soccer news:
MC: Alexis Gutierrez – It is expected that Moreno once again will rely on Alexis Gutiérrez for this match, a player who has filled the helmsman’s eye in training.
ED: Rodrigo Huescas – What to say about Rodrigo Huescas? Without a doubt, the revelation player of the sky-blue team. It is expected that this will be his last tournament with the Machine, since in December he could leave for the Old Continent.
EI: Carlos Rotondi – The ‘all heart’ player cannot be missing from the cement line-up. Carlos Rotondi is one of those elements with little technique, but with a lot of grit that makes a difference.
CD: Uriel Antuna – Already in the upper part of the field, is Uriel Antuna, a footballer who has already scored a goal in two games.
CD: Diber Cambindo – Along with Antuna, the manager of the cement goals is Diber Cambindo. The Colombian has been the target of criticism by a sector of heavenly fans.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#lineup #Cruz #Azul #Monterrey #matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply