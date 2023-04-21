🇲🇨🔥 TOGETHER FOR THE LEAGUE! 🔥🇲🇨 ⚠️ OUR HOUSE WILL BE FULL IN THE TWO FINAL GAMES 🏟⚽️🐐 🎟 Secure your spot ➡️ https://t.co/Cr4KqlFPXX pic.twitter.com/9BLiqlsPYv — CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 16, 2023

Now, according to the journalist Adrian Esparzaof TUDN, The Tuca plans to make changes in his formation to face the Flock, sending the Argentine to the bench Rodolfo Rotondi.

Likewise, regarding the match, the Uruguayan Christian Tabó He admitted that Guadalajara is one of the best teams in Mexico, also revealing that he has fully recovered from the injuries that have haunted him.

“No one is going to discuss the quality of the Chivas team, it is a great team in the country, we have to take it with the seriousness it deserves, but we also have to be calm. It makes me sad not to be able to be at the level that this institution deserves, but hey, I’m working to live up to what Cruz Azul is. I’m quiet. Now I am one hundred percent recovered from the issue of injuries and I am available to the coach. I am sure that I am going to recover my level because I am a person who works a lot and who goes for the objectives that are set”revealed the Uruguayan.

“Against Cruz Azul is the game of the year, we have the possibility of getting into the first four after facing a great rival and a great coach with many successes. The team, on Saturday, has to be in the best possible condition and we are working on that. We are not going to make any excuses and we know that the people who come from the Mexican team have to benefit from that great experience.”shared the helmsman.

The only casualty that Guadalajara has for the match is Jesus Chiquetewho received his fifth preventive cardboard against Lionso it is suspended.