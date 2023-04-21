Next Saturday, April 22, Cruz Azul visits Chivas at the akron stadium for Matchday 16 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, an important duel in the aspirations of both, since the rojiblancos want to enter directly into the league and the cement growers do not want to be left out of the playoffs.
After the painful defeat suffered by La Máquina Celeste against the America in it Classic Youngthe brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti he wants to turn the page, apart he asked his footballers to raise their faces because despite having lost, they still have hopes of being in the final phase of the semester.
Now, according to the journalist Adrian Esparzaof TUDN, The Tuca plans to make changes in his formation to face the Flock, sending the Argentine to the bench Rodolfo Rotondi.
Likewise, regarding the match, the Uruguayan Christian Tabó He admitted that Guadalajara is one of the best teams in Mexico, also revealing that he has fully recovered from the injuries that have haunted him.
“No one is going to discuss the quality of the Chivas team, it is a great team in the country, we have to take it with the seriousness it deserves, but we also have to be calm. It makes me sad not to be able to be at the level that this institution deserves, but hey, I’m working to live up to what Cruz Azul is. I’m quiet. Now I am one hundred percent recovered from the issue of injuries and I am available to the coach. I am sure that I am going to recover my level because I am a person who works a lot and who goes for the objectives that are set”revealed the Uruguayan.
On the rojiblancos side, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic was clear and classified the duel as the ‘game of the year’, since the direct classification to the league.
“Against Cruz Azul is the game of the year, we have the possibility of getting into the first four after facing a great rival and a great coach with many successes. The team, on Saturday, has to be in the best possible condition and we are working on that. We are not going to make any excuses and we know that the people who come from the Mexican team have to benefit from that great experience.”shared the helmsman.
The only casualty that Guadalajara has for the match is Jesus Chiquetewho received his fifth preventive cardboard against Lionso it is suspended.
Q: Jesus Corona – The sky-blue captain has an uncertain future because apparently the board has no plans to extend the link, but for the time being he remains the starting goalkeeper.
DC: Ramiro Funes Mori – After a few games where he left behind the errors, he again had failures in the Capital Classicbut that is not why he will go to the bank.
DC: Julio Dominguez – To the discomfort of the celestial fans, El Cata would be planning to renew his contract, therefore, he will continue in Tuca’s plans.
DC: Juan Escobar – From the lower part he is one of the safest elements, so he must ask his teammates for close attention.
RHP: Rodrigo Huescas – The lineup that El Tuca used against the Águilas did not work and it is possible that he will return to others that worked, where the youth squad would appear on the right side.
LI: Joaquin Martinez – One of the possible changes of the coach would be to put a true left back and that is where El Shaggy could come in.
MD: Erik Lira – The pivot continues to declare that he would like to be part of the Aztec team, so he must greatly improve his performance in midfield.
MD: Ignacio Rivero – By being left out of the left side, Nacho would return to contention to accompany Lira. It is the position where he performs best.
MO: Carlos Rodriguez – After having taken over in the duel in Mexico, Charly will not be so exhausted and could start.
ED: Uriel Antuna – Despite having played as a starter with El Tricolor, El Brujo is La Máquina’s best weapon on the right side, so he could start.
EI: Christian Tabó – Knowing that Rotondi could go to the bench, it could be the chance that the Uruguayan was waiting for so much to demonstrate his ability on the left side, now that he has recovered from his injuries.
CD: Gonzalo Carneiro – With the expulsion of the Ecuadorian michael estrada and the little confidence that continues on the Chilean Ivan Morales and the Argentine Ramiro Carrerathe Uruguayan would jump as ‘9’.
Possible Cruz Azul lineup: Jesus Corona (C); Ramiro Funes Mori, ‘Cata’ Dominguez, Juan Escobar, Rodrigo Huescas, ‘Shaggy’ Martinez; Erik Lira, Nacho Rivero, Charly Rodríguez; Uriel Antuna, Christian Tabó, Gonzalo Carneiro.
Substitutes: Andrés Gudiño, Carlos Rotondi, Ramiro Carrera, Rafael Baca, Augusto Lotti, Iván Morales, Alonso Escoboza, Rafael Guerrero, Alexis Gutiérrez, Jaiber Jiménez
