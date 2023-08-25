This Saturday the Águilas del América team will be facing the Panzas Verdes del León, in a match corresponding to matchday 6 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament.
Those led by coach André Jardine have just won 3-2 against Rayos del Necaxa, thus achieving 7 points and staying in sixth place in the competition.
PO: Angel Malagon – Goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón will appear under the three sticks, who has done things well since he arrived at the Coapa team.
RHP: Kevin Alvarez – On the right side is Kevin Álvarez, a footballer who has earned ownership since his signing with the azulcrema club.
DC: Israel Reyes – In the center appears the Mexican Israel Reyes, who in the game against Necaxa did things well in the lower part of the field.
DC: Emilio Lara – With Néstor Araujo and Sebastián Cáceres missing due to injury, Emilio Lara will be at the center, who is looking to get rid of the thorn and stay as a permanent starter.
LI: Salvador Reyes – The defense is complemented by Salvador Reyes, in a 100 percent Mexican defense.
MC: Richard Sanchez – Already in the middle part of the field appears Richard Sánchez. The Paraguayan is one of the immovable eleven of America.
MC: Alvaro Fidalgo – Accompanying the Paraguayan in the midfield is the Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo, who was one of the most criticized by the fans in the previous tournament.
MO: Diego Valdes – The Chilean Diego Valdés is one of the key pieces of the Coapa team. Undoubtedly, an element that makes a difference in each game.
ED: Alejandro Zendejas – The American has left injuries behind and wants to be that different player in the team as he showed upon his arrival.
IE: Brian Rodriguez – One of the most outstanding players in this contest is Brian Rodríguez. The Uruguayan footballer earned ownership and has done a good job in every game.
CD: Julián Quiñones – What about Julián Quiñones? Without a doubt, today he is that different forward in the American club, where he has scored 2 goals in 3 games.
