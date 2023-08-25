The current leader of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, Chivas del Guadalajara, want to continue at the top of the general standings when they face Santos Laguna this Saturday.
The rojiblancos have 4 victories and a single draw so far in the tournament, and now, they are looking to get oil as a visitor on the TSM Corona field.
PO: Miguel Jimenez – The ‘Wacho’ Jiménez continues to give people something to talk about for the better. The Mexican goalkeeper continues to be a starter despite the high competition he has in goal.
RHP: Alan Mozo – On the right side is Alan Mozo. The Mexican player has earned ownership with the chiverío.
DC: Antonio Briseno – The ‘Pollo’ Briseño will appear in the plant. Criticized by many, praised by others, the point is that there are no half measures with the defender.
DC: Gilberto Sepulveda – Accompanying Briseño in the central part is Gilberto Sepúlveda. The ‘Tiba’ has lowered his level of play, however, he continues as a starter.
LI: Jesus Orozco – One of Chivas’ revelation players since last tournament is Jesús Orozco Chiquete, who is crying out for an opportunity abroad.
MC: Fernando Beltran – In the middle part of the field the ‘Nene’ Beltrán will appear. The footballer continues to be the undisputed starter, making it clear that with work and dedication, things come to pass.
MC: Fernando González – ‘Oso’ González returned to the ownership of the Guadalajara team after having been ruled out since matchday 1. He has done well and is expected to start.
MO: Victor Guzman – What about ‘Pocho’ Guzmán? Undoubtedly, one of the best footballers that Chivas has and who will seek to make a difference in this game.
ED: Roberto Alvarado – Chivas’ right winger will be Roberto Alvarado. The ‘Pijo’ has done a good job in the contest and is beginning to recover his level of play.
CD: Ricardo Marin – In the upper part of the field will be Ricardo Marín, who seeks at all costs to continue working to continue as a starter.
CD: Alexis Vega – At the tip of the chiverío set will appear Alexis Vega. Everything seems to indicate that the national team has left injuries behind and will always be dangerous with the ball.
