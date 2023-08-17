The Chivas team has already forgotten the misfortune suffered in the Leagues Cup, where they lost their two games, so they were eliminated at the first exchange.
Now, the rojiblancos have their minds set on the 2023 Apertura Tournament, where they are the general leaders by adding 9 points for 3 consecutive victories: León (2-1), Atlético San Luis (3-1) and Necaxa (2 -0).
For the game on day 4, those led by the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic will face the Bravos de Juárez, where they are the favorites to take the three points, although nothing is written in football, and the border team has been the surprise so far in the contest, by remaining undefeated and placing in third place.
BY: Miguel Giménez – The ‘Wacho’ Giménez would be reappearing in the goal, a player who did things well in the first three games of the tournament.
RHP: Jesus Sanchez – On the right side, Jesús Sánchez will be appearing, who would be replacing Alan Mozo who is in trouble and is a doubt for the commitment.
DC: Jesus Orozco – What about Jesús Orozco Chiquete? Without a doubt, today he is one of the best young players that the Guadalajara team has.
DC: Antonio Briseno – Accompanying Chiquete in the center is “Pollo” Briseño, who is liked by the Serbian coach.
LI: Alejandro Mayorga – For this commitment, Alejandro Mayorga could return to ownership, who will be occupying sensitive leave due to injury to ‘Chicote’ Calderón.
MC: Erick Gutierrez – One of the main doubts for this game is in the middle sector of the field, where he could use the newcomer Erick Gutiérrez, who has not been able to fill the eye of the fans.
MC: Fernando Beltran – Another of the midfielders who continues to be the undisputed owner of the Flock is ‘Nene’ Beltrán.
MO: Victor Guzman – In this eleven, Víctor Guzmán could not be missing, a Mexican player who will seek to leave everything on the pitch so that now he can be considered in the Tricolor.
ED: Isaac Brizuela – At the far right is ‘Rabbit’ Isaac Brizuela, who the fans are clamoring for to resume his level of play that he was known one day.
ED: Yael Padilla- It is expected that for this commitment Paunovic once again exploits the skills of the young Yael Padilla, who continues to be one of the highlights in this match.
CD: Alexis Vega – The Mexican striker Alexis Vega is ready to reappear in this match. After the relapse of the right knee injury, ‘Pingo’ is ready to be eligible for the Serbian helmsman.
