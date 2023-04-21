The Chivas team will be playing one of the most complex matches in this tournament closing, when next Saturday they face Cruz Azul.
The coach Veljko Paunovic will seek at all costs to take advantage of the locality to win the three points and be closer and closer to tying his direct place to the next round of the competition.
The Guadalajara team is motivated and they come to this game with two consecutive victories, which have helped them improve their position in the general table.
Possible alignment of Chivas vs Cruz Azul (4-2-2-1-1)
PO: Miguel Jimenez – The goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez will continue to be the head of the chiverío team. A good performance by ‘Wacho’ could leave his goal at zero, as well as in the most recent match.
RHP: Alan Mozo – On the right side, Alan Mozo will be in charge of going up and down the entire lane to defend and cause danger when he joins the attack. Today he is one of the most solid men in Chivas.
DC: Gilberto Sepulveda – Gilberto Sepúlveda will appear at the center. The ‘Tiba’ has become one of the immovables of the rojiblanco team regardless of who the coach is.
DC: Jesus Orozco – Chiquete is the one who accompanies Sepúlveda at the plant. The youth player is one of the jewels that Chivas has and little by little he has been gaining ground and showing off his good football.
MC: Fernando Beltran – In the middle sector of the Fernando Beltrán field. The ‘Nene’ has been the backbone Chivas has. Without a doubt, a wall on the pitch.
MC: Alan Torres – The Mexican pivot Alan Torres wants to be one of the key men for this game, and will seek to stop the cement team’s departures dry.
CM: Victor Guzman – Víctor Guzmán will appear as an offensive midfielder. The ‘Pocho’ has done well with the rojiblancos, although the absence of him in the calls to the Mexican team continues to be questioned.
ED: Roberto Alvarado – The ‘Piojo’ Alvarado continues in a low level of play, so he wants to show off in this game and have a good match against his former team.
CD: Alexis Vega – At the tip there could be no other than Alexis Vega. The national striker is one of those different elements and he can give a different face to the team with his talent with the ball.
