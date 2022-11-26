In their debut at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Belgium defeated Canada 1-0 in a match in which the only positive thing for Roberto Martínez’s team was the result. The CONCACAF representatives dominated the game, they had the clearest chances (including a penalty) but could not convert and the Belgians, led by Michy Batshuayi, scored the winning goal in an isolated play.
But that meeting is already in the past and the Spanish coach is, together with his coaching staff, which includes Thierry Henry, laying out the starting eleven to face a physical and compact team that can counterattack very quickly, such as the of Morocco in this edition of the World Cup. The Africans come from getting a draw against Croatia in the debut and hope to maintain the good level against one of the candidates for the title.
Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois – The best goalkeeper in the world and also comes from saving a penalty in his debut.
Right center: Leander Dendoncker – He had a bad time in the match against the Canadians and has to recover his level.
release: Toby Alderweireld – He assisted Batshuayi with a pitch and was also solid in the air.
Left center: Jan Vertonghen – He did not show the usual confidence but his experience is very important for this team.
Right winger: Timothy Castagne – He had complications due to his sector with Davies in the opening match but was able to recover as the game progressed.
Central midfielder: Youri Tielemans – He played a good match but he couldn’t do anything defensively as he didn’t look comfortable.
Central midfielder: Axel Witsel – The Atlético Madrid player did not have a good match despite being the defensive backbone of the team. He almost committed a penalty in the first half.
Left winger: Yannick Ferreira Carrasco – He didn’t have any influence on the offensive aspect, but he contributed distance and effort to the defense, something that is not his forte.
Right midfielder: Kevin De Bruyne – One of the best of the team and the clearest with the ball at his feet. He was chosen as the MVP of the meeting by the public.
Left midfielder: Eden Hazard – He had some sparks from his previous version but couldn’t make a footing in the match.
Center forward: Michy Batshuayi – Author of the winning goal with an impeccable left-footed finish. He may be replaced by Romelu Lukaku.
The possible formation that we will see on court (3-4-2-1)
This was Roberto Martínez’s favorite scheme throughout all the qualifiers, but it also allows his stars like Kevin de Bruyne or Eden Hazard to play in their respective positions and be decisive in the game, something Belgium needs if they want to go far. at the tournament.
