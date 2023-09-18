Next Wednesday, September 20, America visit to Queretaro in it Corregidora Stadium for their duel pending Matchday 2, of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhich was postponed due to the state of the Queretaro field at the beginning of July.
After a long time, the Águilas will finally be able to count on their almost complete squad, since Henry Martin, Nestor Araujo and Israel Kings They could already be present after overcoming their respective injuries, not only that, but now they have a new element in their squad, the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky. Despite having analyzed several options from abroad who are active in Europe, in the end at the Apertura 2023 transfer deadline, the Andean defender joined the team.
Regarding Gallos Blancos, shortly before the end of the summer transfer market, they received two serious losses, their scorer Angel Sepúlveda and Rodrigo Lopezwho went to Blue Cross and Cougars, respectively. With the loss of Cuatethe Queretanos brought the 24-year-old Argentine striker, Nicolas Corderowho comes for a year on loan with an option to purchase from Hurricane from Argentina, hoping that it will be the reference of the attack. The South American played 98 games with El Globo, where he scored 14 goals, while in Unión he saw action in 14 games, scoring twice. It will be in the next few days when he reports to the team, so he could debut on Wednesday against America in the pending crash.
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagón – The goalkeeper comes from having played the National Classic and having been concentrated with the Mexican team. It is expected to be a factor in avoiding a goal against.
Defense: Sebastián Cáceres – With the injury that momentarily kept Nestor Araujo and the loss of game Israel Kings, the Uruguayan, who was harshly criticized, has become the leader of the defense. If you are not at one hundred, Igor Lichnovsky would come into play.
Defense: Ramón Juárez – Little by little the azulcrema youth player has filled the eyes of the Brazilian coach André Jardinewho already had it in saint Louisand has also filled the gap left Israel Kings with his injury.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – The national team is one of the most dangerous men on the team, as he knows how to appear in the rival area continuously, whether to center or shoot. He must pay more attention to the defensive issue.
Left back: Luis Fuentes – The battle in the position is continuous between the Puma youth player and Salvador Reyes, since they alternate continuously. In the end, the experienced veteran could be the starter for the duel.
Pivot: Richard Sánchez – The Paraguayan is the strength of the midfield, since he has no hesitation when it comes to putting his leg in, and he is also a danger from set pieces.
Pivot: Álvaro Fidalgo – Even though he has been criticized by a certain sector of the fans, the Spaniard remains one of the favorites for what he demonstrates on the field through his handling of the ball.
Midfielder: Diego Valdés – Leaving his injury behind, the Chilean is once again the ’10’, the man who changes the momentum of the game and is in charge of orchestrating the attack, without forgetting that he knows very well how to finish in front of the goal.
Far right: Brian Rodríguez – It seems that the Uruguayan won the position over Alejandro Zendejascounting on good performances when he starts.
Left winger: Julián Quiñones – The Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez He will have to wait, since the Colombian landed on the right foot in El Nido, scoring and assisting. A piece that should not be wasted.
Forward: Henry Martin – After a long time off the pitch, La Bomba could finally reappear as a starter. América needs him in his best form to face the middle of the championship.
This is what America’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Ramón Juárez, Luis Fuentes, Kevin Álvarez
Midfielders: Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Julián Quiñones, Brian Rodríguez, Henry Martín
Substitutes: Israel Reyes, Miguel Layún, Salvador Reyes, Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Dos Santos, Jonathan Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Santiago Naveda, Óscar Jiménez, Leo Suárez, Emilio Lara, Igor Lichnovsky
