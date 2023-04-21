This Saturday, April 22, a new edition of the Capital Classic between América and Pumas, to be held in the Aztec stadiumin a duel corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the
Liga MX, which is generating good expectations due to the good semester of the Azulcremas and the improvement that the university students had with the arrival of the Argentine Anthony Mohamed to the bench
One of the great doubts of the Eagles was the presence of the captain Henry Martin due to a muscular overload, however, this Thursday it was announced that he will be available to the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz. In addition to this, according to the journalist David Medrano, La Bomba is not one hundred percent, although he is asking for the opportunity to receive minutes of play in order to establish himself in the scoring leadership, since the Colombian Julian Quinones and the Argentine Rogelio Fues Mori they stalk him very closely. The doubts to go starting would be the defenders Israel Reyes and Nestor Araujowho played as starters with the Mexican team in view of USA this Wednesday.
Finally, the Uruguayan Federico Vinas He made it clear that they will seek the elimination of the cats, since they want to prevent them from reaching the playoffs.
“It motivates us because it is a classic, we know the game it is. The institution we represent and nothing, we will try to play our game, to get the three points. We will try to play our game, win and try not to qualify”he expressed.
One of the outstanding players in the last duels of Universidad Nacional has been Cesar Huertawho stated that after the arrival of the Turkish Mohamed the team has been injected with the confidence they needed, both at a group and personal level, and in front of the America They will seek to maintain the winning inertia.
“What has changed is that the goal has opened up, it gives me a little more confidence, in other games I had the feeling of making the play well and that last touch was missing, I have to enjoy that I’m fine and try to extend the streak . We are all very focused, it has given me the extra confidence to play my game, make the most of my skills and in the goals we think of the win regardless of whose turn it is to score. It’s football and anything can happen, we’ve seen it on many occasions and we have to take advantage of the fact that we come with that winning streak and that we come with a lot of confidence to face the game in the best way”he declared.
Q: Luis Malagon – Despite having been summoned by the Aztec team, the goalkeeper did not see action, so he will have no problem being the keeper of the goal.
DC: Sebastian Cáceres – The Uruguayan little by little gained the confidence of the Tano Ortiz and he has been the much-needed leader in the central defense.
DC: Israel Reyes – Although he started with El Tricolor playing 90 minutes, youth is on his side and he will have no problem being ready for the match.
RHP: Miguel Layun – Even though he has received great criticism from the fans, the jarocho has already won the battle for position over emilio lara.
LI: Luis Fuentes – The experience and quality of the left back has prevailed over Salvador Reyesplus they possibly want to take advantage of it while they can because it sounds strong to leave the Nest.
MD: Richard Sanchez – The Paraguayan does not let go of the position, since he has become the axis of containment, without forgetting his good ball hitting.
MD: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spaniard has established himself as the Cub’s perfect dumbbell in midfield. He is the one in charge of initiating the attack and one of the favorites of the fans.
MO: Alejandro Zendejas – After choosing to undergo surgery until the end of the semester due to the blow he received on the nose, the right winger has no problem continuing to appear in the starting eleven.
MO: Jonathan Rodriguez – El Cabecita has become one of the best finishers of the team, apart from always generating danger on the left side.
CD: Diego Valdes – At the beginning of the championship the fans threw everything at the Chilean and fortunately for him, he managed to change the whistles for applause.
CD: Federico Viñas – Although Henry Martin He is asking for minutes, it is certain that El Tano will not risk it by sending the starter. The Uruguayan will be in charge of looking for the goals and later on he could leave his place for the cream-blue captain.
Possible alignment of America: Luis Malagon; Sebastián Cáceres, Israel Reyes, Miguel Layún (C), Luis Fuentes; Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez; Diego Valdes, Federico Vinas.
Substitutes: Óscar Jiménez, Henry Martín, Salvador Reyes, Roger Martínez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Leo Suárez, Brian Rodríguez, Emilio Lara, Néstor Araujo, Pedro Aquino.
#lineup #América #Pumas #Matchday #Clausura
