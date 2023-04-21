Last hours of the exclusive Azulcrema PRE-SALE! 🦅🎟️ come to @Aztec stadium this Saturday 22 at 9:10 p.m.

Finally, the Uruguayan Federico Vinas He made it clear that they will seek the elimination of the cats, since they want to prevent them from reaching the playoffs.

“It motivates us because it is a classic, we know the game it is. The institution we represent and nothing, we will try to play our game, to get the three points. We will try to play our game, win and try not to qualify”he expressed.

FEDERICO VIÑAS: "It motivates us because it's Clásico, we'll try to make sure they don't qualify" "The Capital Classic represents more (than the Youth)" "I know that many times my performance was low, but I made up for it with effort" "This is not the time to talk about the market"

“What has changed is that the goal has opened up, it gives me a little more confidence, in other games I had the feeling of making the play well and that last touch was missing, I have to enjoy that I’m fine and try to extend the streak . We are all very focused, it has given me the extra confidence to play my game, make the most of my skills and in the goals we think of the win regardless of whose turn it is to score. It’s football and anything can happen, we’ve seen it on many occasions and we have to take advantage of the fact that we come with that winning streak and that we come with a lot of confidence to face the game in the best way”he declared.

César Huerta, Club Pumas, on the advantage they have with Antonio Mohamed on the bench, who knows Liga MX very well.