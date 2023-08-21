The MX League will experience its first double date of the 2023 Opening Tournament and this Wednesday, August 23, the America receives the Necaxa in it Aztec stadium for Matchday 5, after drawing 1-1 against Atlas to score four points.
It should be remembered that for his duel against the Rojinegros, the Brazilian coach andre jardine had five casualties: the defenders Nestor Araujo and the Uruguayan sebastian caceres due to injury, the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo by suspension, as well as the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez (in rehabilitation) and Henry Martin due to injury. Therefore, they are practically out of the question against the Rayos.
“I think that sleeping peacefully never. Here we work with pressure and it’s good because a pressure that doesn’t let you rest in a good sense, to plan and always think about what we have to do better. Some players are close to returning. Henry Martín may already train with us tomorrow. ‘Cabecita’ already feels good. Cáceres needs more time for surgery and when we have everyone, America’s arsenal is powerful. With the absences we find the best possible version”were the words of the strategist after the draw against the Foxes.
With respect to Necaxathe team has only two units in the contest, without the Venezuelan coach Raphael Dudamel He has been able to taste the sweetness of victory in the two months that he has been in charge, after three falls and two draws. Just this Sunday, the champion tigers thrashed them 3-0 in the victory stadiumreason enough to place them as victims in front of the Eagles.
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagon – No change is expected in the arc. Malagón has won the support of the fans with good interventions.
Defender: Israel Reyes – It is urgent that so much Nestor Araujo either sebastian caceres come back, since against Atlas the defense was a disaster with several errors, but Jardine will have to play it again with the weapons available.
Defense: Emilio Lara – The youth player received his opportunity to start, but it is still difficult for him to be completely safe. Louis Fuentes It could be an option to appear in the central too.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – The team will no longer have doubts in that position for a long time because the Tuzo youth squad knows how to appear very well in attack, however, he must improve the defensive theme because the rival goal came from his sector.
Left back: Salvador Reyes – After almost leaving the institution, Chava is once again the holder of Jardine’s hand. He also knows very well how to throw himself forward.
Pivot: Richard Sanchez – The Paraguayan was involved in the goal play by starting everything from midfield. Another that seems immovable in his position.
Pivot: Alvaro Fidalgo – After completing his penalty match, the Spaniard would return to the starting lineup instead of jonathan dos santossince the hierarchy will be respected.
Midfielder: Diego Valdes – The ’10’ was very involved in the American attack with good passes and distributing the game to the rest of his colleagues.
Right winger: Leo Suárez – He was not so brilliant against the Rojinegros, but for a long time he filled the helmsman’s eye.
Left winger: Brian Rodriguez – This weekend his departure was made a lot of noise, but he remains in the Nest. He managed to score and given the casualties of his teammates, he will surely repeat against the Rayos.
Forward: Julian Quinones – As he has done since his debut with the Azulcremas, the Colombian continues to be a total danger up front. He put the assist on the goal and created clear chances.
This is how the lineup of America would look (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Luis Malagon
defenses: Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes, Emilio Lara, Kevin Alvarez
midfielders: Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes
strikers: Brian Rodríguez, Julián Quiñones, Leo Suárez
substitutes: Luis Fuentes, Miguel Layún, Jonathan Dos Santos, Alejandro Zendejas, Óscar Jiménez, Ramón Juárez, Mauro Laínez, Santiago Naveda, Bruce El Mesmari, Patricio Salas, Miguel Ramírez
