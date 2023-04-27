On the other hand, the sports president of the club, Santiago Banosasked the fans for calm, after putting the team as one of the favorites to win the title, apart from not ensuring the renewal of the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz once the championship is over, although in the end he is confident that it will happen sooner or later.

“In bad times you are not the worst, nor in good times you are the best. We work focused on raising the 14. I promise that we will try to do our best to win and give ourselves one hundred percent. Then there are other teams that want to be champions”commented to Passion W.

Federico Viñas is injured and will be out of America for the Liguilla 🦅@v_ddiaz He has the information for us 👇https://t.co/zGLKddj0Fs – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) April 26, 2023

“It’s a tough game against a great rival and this league is very competitive, anyone can beat anyone and if there is no faith and we don’t trust ourselves, we wouldn’t be thinking about the game”he declared.

Alan Soñora recorded his first assist in Mexico on Diego Chávez’s goal. pic.twitter.com/fAMQyn4Jrh — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) April 23, 2023