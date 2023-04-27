This weekend the last day of the Clausura 2023 Tournament of Liga MX will take place, and América will seek to secure second place in the general table when it visits Bravos this Friday, April 28 at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadiumwhile the latter will cling to the slim chances he has of playing the playoffs.
One of those discarded for the duel is the Uruguayan Federico Vinas. In accordance with Carlos Hernandezof Fox Sports, the striker has muscular problems, which is why he was absent from training on Tuesday. Likewise, it was mentioned that the Uruguayan could lose the leagueHowever, the source indicated that he would be ready to play the quarterfinals of the Fiesta Grande.
On the other hand, the sports president of the club, Santiago Banosasked the fans for calm, after putting the team as one of the favorites to win the title, apart from not ensuring the renewal of the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz once the championship is over, although in the end he is confident that it will happen sooner or later.
“In bad times you are not the worst, nor in good times you are the best. We work focused on raising the 14. I promise that we will try to do our best to win and give ourselves one hundred percent. Then there are other teams that want to be champions”commented to Passion W.
With respect to Bravosthe American striker Alan Soñora shared that the duel will be highly contested, with a high-quality rival, but stressed that given the competitiveness of the MX Leaguethere is the possibility that any team will beat another regardless of the difference in points, something that they will appeal to try to keep the three units at home and frustrate the passage of the Eagles.
“It’s a tough game against a great rival and this league is very competitive, anyone can beat anyone and if there is no faith and we don’t trust ourselves, we wouldn’t be thinking about the game”he declared.
Q: Luis Malagon – The goalkeeper began the tournament as a substitute and now ends it as the starter, earning the support of the fans with his good interventions.
DC: Sebastian Cáceres – In the same way, the Uruguayan was alternating behind, but in the end he ended up gaining the trust of the Tano Ortiz.
DC: Israel Reyes – After missing the last duel due to injury, the defender would be ready to replace Nestor Araujo.
RHP: Miguel Layun – The jarocho is not saved, since he was also a substitute at the beginning of the semester, but later he managed to win the race against emilio lara.
LI: Luis Fuentes – The left back has complied since he arrived in Coapa and it is unknown if he will continue the next tournament because his contract expires, so he will seek to give his best until the end.
MD: Richard Sanchez – The Paraguayan also became one of the essentials for the midfield coach. He has a great ball strike.
MD: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spaniard is one of the fans’ favourites, thanks to his good condition and ability to open the game from midfield.
MO: Diego Valdes – The Chilean began the tournament being constantly criticized, they even pointed out that he was a player whose shirt was too big for him, but he fixed his path.
ED: Alejandro Zendejas – Despite having received a blow to the face that needed to be treated with surgery, the now nicknamed Robin did not want to lose minutes and put on the mask to play despite the risks involved.
IE: Jonathan Rodriguez – Little by little he joined the club, being an assistant and a goalscorer. Incredible as it may seem, his classic move on the left is still not being learned by the rivals.
CD: Henry Martin – He was very worried that La Bomba would be seriously injured, but in the end he recovered quickly and now that he is so close to the scoring title, he does not want to miss any game.
Starting lineup: Luis Malagón; Sebastián Cáceres, Israel Reyes, Miguel Layún, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes; Alejandro Zendejas, ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, Henry Martín.
Substitutes: Óscar Jiménez, Néstor Araujo, Emilio Lara, Pedro Aquino, Salvador Reyes, Jonathan Dos Santos, Brian Rodríguez, Leo Suárez, Roger Martínez, Román Martínez.
