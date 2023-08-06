He Classic RegalTigres against Rayados, will make its appearance in the League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS, for the round of 16. Even though there are few Aztec clubs left, they will have to eliminate each other next Tuesday, August 8, at the Shell Energy Stadiumto find out which one will advance to the quarterfinals.
After getting his ticket to the next round, where the team will face his staunch rival, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He expressed his satisfaction for being able to play such an important match, although he mentioned that he would have liked to face him later in the competition, and he also assured that his squad will prepare in the best way to face the clash.
On who is the favorite to win the Classic Regalthe helmsman stressed the importance of the duel and stated that in an international championship like this, it is difficult to determine who will have the advantage, since both are great contenders.
“We keep advancing and we face Rayados, it is a great satisfaction for the people in Monterrey, what they experience and feel in this type of match. I would have liked to meet later, but it’s our turn here “he declared.
On the other hand, bad news for The Gang. The front German Berterame shares the championship scoring lead with his compatriot Lionel Messi, since they have five goals, however, the Monterrey player suffered a fractured left foot during the clash against Portland, for which he will return to Nuevo León to be undergone the corresponding medical tests and know how long it will take to recover.
Regarding the Argentine coach Fernando Ortizwas satisfied with the performance of his pupils, praising what was done on the field, leaving aside the issue of arbitration.
“To the referee, I’m not going to talk about the referee, they do their job, there are people who judge them, I don’t because I don’t have to. Regarding the feeling, the team has some great balls, sorry for the expression. They understood when to play, when to be tight to win, you have to learn to suffer and today we saw that as a team”he declared.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzman – As the public is accustomed to, the Argentine was a factor to avoid defeat, especially at the time of penalties when he did his crazy things again to deconcentrate the rival.
Defense: Samir Caetano – Since he arrived in Mexican soccer, the Brazilian has become the undisputed leader of the defense, all thanks to his extensive European experience.
Defense: Diego Reyes – El Zancudo was not present against the Vancouver Whitecaps, but it is clear that he would appear as Samir’s dumbbell.
Right back: Javier Aquino – The Oaxacan does not let go of the position despite his seniority, he also has the full support of the coach. His contribution to the offense is undoubtedly what convinces him.
Left back: Jesus Angulo – He is the natural of the position, fully fulfilling his work. During penalties he scored in a big way, showing a cool head.
Pivot: Guido Pizarro – Against Vancouver, the Argentine captain appeared in the central defense, but with the return of Reyes he would return to his usual zone.
Pivot: Rafael Carioca – The Brazilian constantly called to leave, but in the end he stayed, since the coaching staff is aware of the great sacrifice and solidity that he gives to the midfield.
Midfielder: Fernando Gorriarán – Since he arrived at the club last semester, the Uruguayan has performed as expected. He was in charge of converting the penalty that put them in the round of 16.
Right winger: Luis Quinones – The Colombian continues and continues to accumulate minutes with the cats because he makes them dangerous when he overflows on the right, where he usually does a lot of damage.
Left winger: Diego Laínez – It is difficult for the helmsman to get out of the frame that he has repeated in the lead, so I would put Factor again, so that he continues looking for his best version.
Forward: Andre-Pierre Gignac – The institution’s top scorer and the one who always saves the potatoes from the fire. The Frenchman is again expected to make a difference against the city rival.
This is what the Tigres lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
defenses: Samir Caetano, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Jesus Angulo
midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Juan Vigón, Fernando Gorriarán
strikers: Luis Quiñones, Diego Laínez, André-Pierre Gignac
substitutes: Jesús Garza, Eugenio Pizzuto, Sebastián Córdova, Fernando Ordóñez, Nico Ibáñez, Eduardo Tercero, Raymundo Fulgencio, Carlos Rodríguez, Vladimir Loroña, ‘Diente’ López, Arturo Delgado, Ozziel Herrera
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – La Bandija shone in the match against Portland, as he repeatedly saved his goal. He must show himself the same against Tigres.
Defense: Hector Moreno – Due to his experience, seniority and hierarchy, the defender has already become the captain of the club and the leader of the lower half.
Defender: Victor Guzman – Although El Toro later joined the tournament after his time with the national team, his ownership was respected and he is now Moreno’s partner in the central defense.
Right back: Stefan Medina – Although Erick Aguirre He started the tournament as a starter for the Colombian to act as a center back, the latter has already returned to the side, where he normally does.
Left back: Jesus Gallardo – The Mexican World Cup player is the immovable holder of the area and although in the last duels the Chilean was sebastian vegasthe seriousness of the duel would force it to be placed from the start.
Pivot: Omar Govea – In the league tournament he is not normally a starter, but Tano Ortiz It has already given the midfielder confidence to be in the zone.
Pivot: Luis Romo – After the great match he gave against the Lumberjacks, the Sinaloan should appear as a starter, remembering that he provided the lone assist so much.
Right winger: Maxi Meza – The Argentine is always an engine on the right side, as he can overflow easily and use his good vision to set up plays. Let’s not forget that he defined the goal in a great way.
Left winger: Joao Rojas – After a time of uncertainty in the team due to having been injured for a long time, little by little the Ecuadorian is finding his best form, so much so that they have given him confidence from the start.
Forward: Jordi Cortizo – As happened against Portland, the former from Puebla would act well in advance of his usual position to accompany the center forward in the attack.
Forward: Rogelio Funes Mori – With the noticeable drop in German BerterameThe Twin is the one forced to be the ‘9’ and win the battle against Gignac to be the one who makes a difference in attack.
This is what the lineup of Rayados (4-4-2) would look like
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
defenses: Victor Guzman, Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Jesus Gallardo
midfielders: Omar Govea, Luis Romo, Maxi Meza, Joao Rojas
strikers: Rogelio Funes Mori, Jordi Cortizo
substitutes: Sebastián Vegas, Edson Gutiérrez, Sergio Canales, Jonathan González, Víctor López, Luis Cárdenas, César Ramos, Daniel Parra, Ali Ávila, Kevin Ortega, Iker Fimbres
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#lineups #Tigres #Rayados #Clásico #Regio #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply