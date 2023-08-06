🏆Leagues Cup 2023

🗓️BRACKET-ROUND OF 16 LIGA MX CLAIMS ITSELF and Today CLASSIFIES 3 of its teams to the Round of 16 that will begin on SUNDAY This is how the 8 games would remain to define the Champion

On who is the favorite to win the Classic Regalthe helmsman stressed the importance of the duel and stated that in an international championship like this, it is difficult to determine who will have the advantage, since both are great contenders.

“We keep advancing and we face Rayados, it is a great satisfaction for the people in Monterrey, what they experience and feel in this type of match. I would have liked to meet later, but it’s our turn here “he declared.

Regarding the Argentine coach Fernando Ortizwas satisfied with the performance of his pupils, praising what was done on the field, leaving aside the issue of arbitration.

“To the referee, I’m not going to talk about the referee, they do their job, there are people who judge them, I don’t because I don’t have to. Regarding the feeling, the team has some great balls, sorry for the expression. They understood when to play, when to be tight to win, you have to learn to suffer and today we saw that as a team”he declared.

