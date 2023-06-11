The countries in charge of disputing the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League 2023 are the Netherlands against Croatia and Spain in view of Italy, agreed for Wednesday June 14 in Rotterdam and Thursday June 15 in Enschede, respectively. The four reached this instance having finished first in their groups in the A-League.
the last meeting of A Clockwork Orange happened on March 23 in the Eurocup qualifierswhere he thrashed 3-0 at Gibraltar with double of Nathan Ake and goal of Memphis DePay.
On the other hand, the Croatians, with a B team, come from having beaten Qatar in a friendly for the minimum. Prior to that, they also triumphed in the Eurocup qualifiers by defeating 0-2 to Türkiye visit, with triplet matthew kovacic.
Goalkeeper: Justin Bijlow – Without the presence of Jasper Cillesen in the call, the goalkeeper of the feyenoord He would be in charge of defending the three posts after his good season.
Central Defender: Virgil van Dijk – He is the leader of the orange team and the pillar of the central defense. The player of Liverpool They will seek to solidify the lower half against a dangerous team on offense.
Central Defender: Matthijs de Ligt – After having been champion with the Bayern Munich in the bundesligathe defender will come motivated to prevent the rival from doing his thing.
Left back: Nathan Aké – Another one that will surely give an outstanding game after having raised the UEFA champions league with the Manchester City. The winger will seek to do a lot of damage on the wings.
Right back: Denzel Dumfries – Perhaps he is not as motivated as other of his teammates after losing the Champions League, but he will be able to remove the thorn by giving everything for his nation in search of reaching a new final.
Pivot: Daley Blind – One of the most experienced of the orange by accumulating more than a hundred games. His versatility to play in different positions has been important, so he would go as a pivot instead of a winger or center back.
Midfielder: Georginio Wijnaldum – Another player who could not consecrate the season with a title after falling with the Rome in the europa league. However, you must change the page quickly to concentrate one hundred with your selection.
Midfielder: Mats Wieffer – At just 23 years old, the midfielder barely has an official match with his team, however, his great campaign with the Feyenoord Rotterdam being champion of the eredivisie it would be enough to see it at first.
Left winger: Cody Gapko – The technician ronald koeman You must send all the meat to the spit from the beginning, which is why you cannot keep your best weapons on offense. The front of the Liverpool I would seek to overflow by the bands.
Right winger: Xavi Simons – The jewel that emerged from La Masía del Barcelona is also a benchmark for his club, the PSV EindhovenTaking advantage of the fact that he is 20 years old and has a promising future, he would also join the initial attack.
Forward: Memphis Depay – The ’10’ of A Clockwork Orange You can’t stay out either. The current player of Atletico Madrid He will go in search of increasing his scoring quota after having converted 44 times.
This is how the Netherlands lineup would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Justin Bijlow
defenses: Virgil van Dijk (C), Nathan Aké, Matthijs de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries
midfielders: Daley Blind, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mats Wieffer
strikers: Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay
Banking: Mark Flekken, Andries Noppert, Steven Bergwijn, Sven Botman, Lutsharel Geertruida, Frankie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Noa Lang, Tyrell Malacia, Donyell Malen, Tijjani Reijnders, Marten De Roon, Jurriën Timber, Joey Veerman.
Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic – In the arch we could see the goalkeeper of the Dynamo Zagreb. His experience in the team by playing 43 times makes him the starting keeper.
Central defender: Josko Gvardiol – The defender had a good season with him leipzig in the bundesliga by finishing third and winning his pass to the UEFA champions league. That same security in the defense must be transferred to his team.
Central defender: Josip Sutalo – The dumbbell in the rear would be the element of the Dynamo Zagreb which is 1.90 meters tall. He is one of the youngest faces in the senior team, but it is a renewed team.
Left back: Borna Barisic – To look for the attack on the left side, we would have the player from the rangers from Scotland. With the regularity acquired in the Scottish league, he would be in very good shape.
Right back: Josip Stanisic – Like other teammates, he does not accumulate more than ten duels with the absolute, however, the player of the Bayern Munich He is also in great shape.
Pivot: Marcelo Brozovic – The midfielder inter milan It comes from having received a hard blow by losing the final of the Champions Leaguebut having another title at stake cannot be discouraged.
Midfielder: Mateo Kovacic – One of the most experienced of the Croatian team having played close to a hundred duels. The player’s talent Chelsea remains intact, so much so that the Manchester City looking to sign him.
Midfielder: Luka Modric – The years go by and the captain remains the most emblematic figure. At 37 years old, the man from the real Madrid He does not lose quality on his feet and hopes to reach a new final.
Right winger: Lula Ivanusek – Another element of the Dynamo Zagreb. In the current season he added twelve goals and five assists, reason enough to arrive with the spirit to overwhelm and hurt the Dutch.
Left winger: Ivan Perisic – The player of the Tottenham He is another of the most veteran of the selection. At 34 years old, he is still in good condition and will seek to increase his scoring quota after having pierced the net 33 times.
Center forward: Andrej Kramaric – The person in charge of commanding the attack would be the network breaker of the Hoffenheim from Germany. With 31 years and 83 matches in his journey with the Absolute, he will seek to guide his team to hurt the rival.
This is how the Croatian line-up would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Dominik Livakovic
defenses: Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, Borna Barisic, Josip Stanisic
midfielders: Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (C)
strikers: Ivan Perisic, Luka Ivanusek, Andrej Kramaric
Banking: Ivica Ivusic, Domagoj Vida, Josip Juranovic, Borna Sosa, Martin Erlic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Bruno Petkovic, Marko Livaja, Petar Musa.
