The Women’s World Cup is on fire. The Spanish team has managed to get into the first final in its history after beating one of the favourites, Sweden, 2-1. The soccer players from northern Europe ended the match very angry with the refereeing, as they considered that one of Spain’s goals was offside because they blocked their goalkeeper’s view.
Despite this, Sweden is still alive in this competition, they have to play third and fourth place against Australia, a very powerful team that lost to England 3-1 in the semi-finals. Below we show you everything related to the possible alignment of both national teams:
More news about the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023
The Australian team, led by the Swede Tony Gustavsson, comes to this instance after leaving France out on penalties, in what was an epic and unforgettable definition, which ended 7-6 after 0-0 in regular time. but losing in the semifinals against a very solid English team that will wait for Spain in the final.
Australia’s possible lineup:Mackenzie Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Satin, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Kerr, Fowler
The elimination of Sweden in the Women’s World Cup at the hands of Spain left the fans surprised. Despite the effort and tenacity shown by the Swedish team, Spain showed solid play and determination on the pitch. The defeat marks the end of the road for Sweden in this tournament, while Spain confidently advances to the next stage.
Sweden’s possible line-up: Falk, Lennartson Ilestedt, Eriksson, Sandberg, Jakobsson, Bennison, Janogy, Seger, Schough, Blomqvist
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#lineups #Sweden #Australia #fourth #place #Womens #World #Cup
Leave a Reply