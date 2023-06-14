This Thursday, June 15, the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League between Panama and Canadaas well as USA against Mexico, both to be held in the Allegiant Stadium from Las Vegas.
The so-called CONCACAF Classic It will have overtones of revenge for El Tricolor due to what has happened in recent years where Team USA has emerged victorious, however, the latter will go with a B table by not calling most of the protagonists who are in the Old Continent.
On the side of the Aztec team, the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo He was absent because he suffered an injury and now he will have to undergo surgery on his shoulder, apart from that it should be remembered that other players were also absent, such as Kevin Alvarez, Omar FieldsAlan Cervantes, Nestor AraujoGilberto Sepulveda, Robert Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Salvador Reyes and Roberto de la Rosa. However, the Argentine coach Diego Cocca has legionnaires Guillermo Ochoa, Cesar Montes, Edson Alvarez, gerardo arteaga, Johan Vasquez, Orbelin Pineda, Julian Araujo, Jorge Sanchez and Santiago Gimenez.
With respect to The Stars and Stripesdespite not calling his legionaries, he has quality men such as Matt Turner, Aaron LongMatt Miazga, Miles Robinson, DeAndre YedlinCristian Roldan, Bryan Reynolds, Gianluca Busio, Djordje Mihailovic, gaga slonina, cade cowell, Jesus Ferreira, jordans morris, Brandon Vazquez and Alexander Zendejas. the same technician Brian Callaghan He assured that it is a good combination of veteran players with World Cup experience and younger players who have earned the opportunity to represent their country.
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa – After his great campaign with the salernitana of Italy, avoiding relegation and being named the best player of the club, it is inevitable that he will appear as a defender of the goal.
Central Defender: Cesar Montes – El Cachorro was an immovable starter with the Spanish and although he could not avoid relegation, he performed well. He will be in charge of leading the defense.
Central defender: Victor Guzman – El Toro also had a great role with striped in the last tournament and although he was at risk of missing the games due to injury against Guatemala, he would already be ready to team up with his old teammate from Rayados.
Central Defender: Israel Reyes – Ideally, Johan Vasquez complement the defensive third, however, the now man of the America could appear in the starting eleven, after having scored against Cameroon.
Pivot: Edson Alvarez – Despite being still very young, El Machín already has two World Cups on him and has also been an important part of the ajaxSo much so that he could go to Germany this summer. She would appear in the center.
Pivot: Luis Chavez – The best player in Mexico in the Qatar 2022 World Cup would also start to play the creative role from midfield. One of his virtues are free kicks.
Midfielder: Erick Sanchez – El Chiquito would accompany his classmate Pachuca and Edson in midfield to try to win the battle for possession of the ball.
Left back: Jesus Gallardo – It seems that despite playing in Europe, gerardo arteaga He does not have it easy against the Rayados player, who may start due to his good campaign with Monterrey.
Right back: Jorge Sanchez – Being another of the legionnaires, the one that emerged in Saints Lagoon would stay above Julian AraujoWell, if he has added minutes with Ajax.
Center forward: Henry Martin – With the good campaign he had with América and after being the top scorer in the competition, cocca I would bet on the talent of the Yucatecan to hurt the North Americans.
Center forward: Santiago Gimenez – Thanks to the championship he achieved with the feyenoord and his scoring nose that surprised locals and strangers, El Bebote could accompany La Bomba with the mission of drilling the nets.
This is how the lineup of Mexico would look (3-5-2)
Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa
defenses: Cesar Montes, Victor Guzman, Israel Reyes
midfielders: Edson Alvarez, Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez, Jesus Gallardo, Jorge Sanchez
strikers: Henry Martin, Santiago Gimenez
substitutes: Toño Rodríguez, Luis Malagón, Julián Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, Johan Vásquez, Luis Romo, Charly Rodríguez, Ozziel Herrera, Sebastián Córdova, Orbelín Pineda, Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna.
Goalkeeper: Matt Turner – Being one of the few legionnaires who called for commitments, it would be feasible for the coach to lean towards the goalkeeper of the Arsenalwho did not see action in the Premier Leaguebut yes in the Europa League and FA Cup.
Center back: Aaron Long – The Californian is one of the most experienced with the Absolute of Team USA and is a regular footballer with Los Angeles FCwho are the current champions and leaders of the MLS.
Center back: Matt Miazga – The defender of the F.C. Cincinnati could be the roommate in central long. With his height of 1.93 it will be difficult to beat him through the air.
Right-back: DeAndre Yedlin – The defender is another of the veterans of the North American team, which he has defended since 2014, participating in two World Cups. He will be one of the leaders of the field.
Left back: DeJuan Jones – At 25 years old, the man from the New England Revolution would be in charge of commanding the left band. He just debuted with Team USA in January of this 2023.
Midfielder: James Sands – As in the last friendly against Mexico, the player from New York City he would jump start in midfield to try to organize the attack.
Midfielder: Gianluca Bosio – The midfielder Venice of Italy would accompany in the center of the field, apart from that he had regularity with the team in Serie B.
Midfielder: Jesus Ferreira – The Colombian nationalized American would be the one in charge of uniting the midfield with the lead. The attacker of F.C. Dallas will serve as a false ‘9’.
Left winger: Cade Cowell – As in the last friendly against El Tricolor, the attacker of the San Jose Earthquakes He will look to do damage on the left side with his speed and feint.
Right winger: Jordan Morris – The attacker has faced Mexico on many occasions, since he has spent more than 50 commitments defending the shirt. He will try to be a nightmare for the right.
Center forward: Brandon Vazquez – Whoever could have defended Mexico and played with Chivas, will now be the martyrdom against which the Aztec defense will have to fight, since they have a good shot and a great passing game.
This is what the United States 11 would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie:Matt Turner
defenses: Aaron Long, Matt Miazga, DeAndre Yedlin, DeJuan Jones
midfielders: James Sands, Gianluca Bosio, Jesus Ferreira
strikers: Cade Cowell, Jordan Morris, Brandon Vazquez
substitutes: Sean Johnson, Gaga Slonina, Jalen Neal, Bryan Reynolds, Miles Robinson, John Tolkin, Djordje Mihailovic, Aidan Morris, Cristian Roldán, Alan Soñora, Julian Gressel
