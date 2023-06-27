Next Thursday, June 29, the Mexican team will face its second duel of the Group Phase of the CONCACAF Gold Cup when measured to Haiti in it State Farm Stadiumfrom Arizona.
The grenadiers they started their participation on the right foot by coming back 2-1 to the guest Qatarthanks to the many duckens nazon and frantzdy pierrotplacing themselves for now as seconds in Group B with three units.
For its part, El Tricolor did its homework well and beat 4-0 Honduras through a double of louis romoin addition to the targets of Orbelin Pineda and Luis Chavezwith which they established themselves at the top of Group B with three points.
Goalkeeper: Alexandre Pierre – After having received a goal in his presentation, the goalkeeper of the Strasbourg will seek to prevent Mexico from scoring at all costs.
Central Defender: Garven-Michee Metusala – The player of the Forge FC from Canada is experiencing his first tournament as selected and will seek to do a good job.
Central defender: Ricardo Adé – At 33 years old, the defender is one of the most experienced on the squad after having played in Chile and Ecuador.
Left back: Alex Christian – This is the defender’s third participation in a Gold Cup hoping to improve what was done in 2019 by reaching the semifinals.
Right back: Carlens Arcus – The one in charge of guarding the right side can also be a danger having the experience of playing in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Center: Bryan Alceus – The midfielder Olympiakos Nikosia He has been representing his team since 2016, so he will try to bring experience in midfield.
Pivot: Carl-Fred Sainte – He is another of the young faces of the grenadiers being barely 20 years old and developing in the MLS Next Pro. You must be careful to receive a new yellow or you will be suspended on Date 3.
Midfielder: Derrick Etienne Jr. – Although his best performance is as a left winger, the DT used him behind the ‘9’ in the first game and he could do it again for being one of the most technical.
Center forward: Frantzdy Pierrot – The network breaker maccabi haifa from Israel would be the ‘9’ who will seek to hurt the Tricolor with his 1.94 meter height.
Left winger: Duckens Nazon – On the left sector we would see the attacker of the CSKA Sofia from Bulgaria, who has 27 goals in 48 games.
Right winger: Fafá Picault – Where he does more damage is on the left, but he also knows how to handle himself on the right. In the same way, you will have to avoid a yellow so as not to miss Date 3.
This is how Haiti’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Alexandre Pierre
Defending: Garven-Michee Metusala, Ricardo Adé, Alex Christian, Carlens Arcus
Midfield: Derrick Etienne Jr., Bryan Alceus, Carl-Fred Sainte
Lead: Frantzdy Pierrot, Duckens Nazon, Fafá Picault
substitutes: Carnejy Antoine, Steeven Saba, Danley Jean Jacques, Jairo Hestefano Jean, Steven Seance, Garissone Innocent, Josue Duverger, Wilde-Donald Guerrier, Djimy Alexis, Mondy Prunier, Jeppe Simonsen, Leverton Pierre
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa – After not getting into any trouble against Honduras, the five-time World Cup player will again protect the goal.
Central defender: Johan Vasquez – Although it had some errors, Jaime Lozano will continue to provide minutes to the man in the genoa that has been little used.
Central defender: Luis Romo – Faced with the failure of other defenders, Lozano opted for the Sinaloan as a central defender and he did well, also achieving his double.
Right back: Julián Araujo – It would not be unreasonable for the coach to give the player the chance to Barcelona to display on the right side.
Left back: Jesus Gallardo – With the long suspension to gerardo arteagathere is no one who competes with the player of striped by the left side.
Pivot: Edson Alvarez – Being one of the most experienced players wearing the green, El Machín would appear in midfield to put his leg in hard.
Midfielder: Carlos Rodriguez – In the match against Honduras, Eric Sanchez the duel began, now it would be Charly’s turn to be there from the beginning.
Midfielder: Luis Chavez – The player of the Pachuca He is still one of the most regular that the Tricolor has, so his educated leg will be aiming to set up the game, shoot on goal or assist.
Right winger: Diego Laínez – Uriel Antuna He already had the first duel and the Nations League to show himself, so it would not be strange to see Lozano allow Factor to add minutes.
Left winger: Orbelin Pineda – After being one of the most frequent on the Old Continent, the champion with the AEK Athens He was seen with desire and energy to go to the front, for which he would repeat.
Center forward: Santiago Gimenez – It is possible that the helmsman seeks to be even and after giving the first shock to Henry MartinNow it’s up to Chaquito, who broke it with him feyenoord in his first season in Europe.
This is how the lineup for Mexico (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa
Defending: Johan Vásquez, Luis Romo, Julián Araujo, Jesus Gallardo
Midfield: Edson Alvarez, Charly Rodriguez, Luis Chavez
Lead: Diego Lainez, Orbelin Pineda, Santiago Gimenez
substitutes: Israel Reyes, Jorge Sánchez, Érick Sánchez, Henry Martín, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Ozziel Herrera, Luis Malagón, Toño Rodríguez, Víctor Guzmán
