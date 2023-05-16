Next Thursday the National Classic between Chivas and América, in play corresponding to the semifinal of the Clausura 2023.
It is certainly expected to be an emotionally charged game from start to finish. The rojiblancos come from drawing 1-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals against Zorros del Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío.
For their part, the Águilas del América defeated, not without difficulties, Atlético San Luis by a score of 4-3, falling to Azteca 2-1.
Now, both squads will seek to leave everything on the pitch to take advantage of the second leg.
Here the possible alignments for this game.
PO: Luis Malagon – The goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón has done things well under the three sticks, which is why he continues to be one of the men to follow in América.
RHP: Miguel Layun – One of the most criticized players by the fans is Miguel Layún. The ‘Culpable’ has had exhibitions to forget in most matches of this tournament.
DC: Sebastian Cáceres – In the center is Sebastián Cáceres, who has had a tournament with chiaroscuro in this contest.
DC: Israel Reyes – Defender Israel Reyes will be back after serving his one-match suspension due to a red card. Without a doubt, the lower part of the field will be solid.
LI: Luis Fuentes – The experienced Luis Fuentes will appear in the left lane, who has used his quality to take ownership.
MC: Richard Sanchez – No one else could appear on the half court other than Richard Sánchez. The Paraguayan is a real wall in that sector of the field.
MC: Alvaro Fidalgo – The ‘Maguito’ Álvaro Fidalgo is one of the trusted men of coach Fernando Ortíz, despite the fact that his level of play decreased,
MO: Diego Valdes – As an offensive midfielder will be Diego Valdés. The Chilean has done well with the team and is one of the best that the American team has.
ED: Alejandro Zendejas – There is a good chance that Alejandro Zendejas will reappear in the starting eleven for América, after having appeared on the bench in the previous game.
Jonathan Rodriguez- Uruguayan striker Jonathan Rodríguez will continue to be the undisputed starter and is expected to be a good dumbbell with Henry Martin.
CD: Henry Martin – A case similar to that of Alejandro Zendejas, it is expected that for this match the team’s scorer, Henry Martin, will return to the title, after having entered in the last minutes against San Luis.
PO: Miguel Jimenez – ‘Wacho’ Jiménez became the man of the match in the Clásico Tapatío. The Mexican goalkeeper worked hard to deflect balls in plays called goals.
RHP: Alan Mozo – The full-back Alan Mozo has managed to win ownership by hand and has gotten the go-ahead from coach Veljko Paunovic.
DC: Gilberto Sepulveda – ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda will appear in the center, who scored the goal in the last game.
DC: Jesus Orozco – Accompanying ‘Tiba’ is Jesús Orozco. In the Clásico Tapatío, Chiquete became the hero by taking a ball that went inward off the line.
LI: Cristian Calderon – It is expected that for this commitment Cristian Calderón will return to ownership again.
MC: Fernando González – The ‘Bear’ González is one of the immovable by the Serbian strategist. Although he will have to work hard to recover the level of play shown in the regular phase of the tournament.
MC: Fernando Beltran – What about Fernando Beltrán? Undoubtedly, one of the main bastions in the middle sector of the field.
MO: Victor Guzman – It seems that the missed penalty in the first game of ‘Pocho’ Guzmán marked it, since for the second game it went unnoticed.
ED: Isaac Brizuela – The ‘Rabbit’ Isaac Brizuela would start again to face his staunch rival. He had good flashes in the previous game.
ED: Roberto Alvarado – The player Roberto Alvarado continues without showing his true level of play and this has caused few goals in Chivas.
CD: Alexis Vega – The striker Alexis Vega will be extremely important for Chivas, who will rely on him to supply him with balls and he can convert.
#lineups #Chivas #América #leg #semifinal
Leave a Reply