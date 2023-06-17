The grand finale of the CONCACAF Nations Leagueto be held in Allegiant Stadiumfrom Las Vegas, next Sunday June 18, where USA He will seek to be the two-time champion, however, Canada It will not make things easy for you after having a competitive squad.
The Stars and Stripes they had no problem getting rid of Mexicowhich they thrashed 3-0, with a brace from Christian Pulisic and one more target Ricardo Pepialthough they lost two men with the expulsions of weston mckennie and Sergiño Dest.
In the case of The Maple Leafdefeated 0-2 Panama through the notes Jonathan David and Alfonso Daviesand now they hope to win for the first time the title of Nations League.
Goalkeeper: Milan Borjan – With the well-known lesion of Maxime Crepeauwhich made him miss the World Cup, the player of the Red Star Belgrade He is in charge of guarding the three posts.
Central defender: Steven Vitória – The player of Portuguese origin born in Toronto and who wears the colors of the GD Chaves from Portugal, was in the duel against Panama and will undoubtedly repeat.
Center back: Kamal Miller – The defender of the inter miami He started defending his team from the sub-20s and now he hopes to have his first cup with the Absolute.
Right back: Alphonso Davies – The multi-champion with the Bayern Munich of Germany did not start the game of the semifinals, but for the final it seems evident that the coach john herdman He will throw all the meat on the spit with his best man sending a warning to the rival.
Left-back: Sam Adekugbe – The man born in London has been a constant in Turkish football after having defended the hatayspor and Galatasarayeven with the latter he has just been champion.
Midfielder: Atiba Hutchinson – The captain was not a start against Panamabut thanks to his seniority it seems logical that he would go out to command the midfield to give orders to his teammates.
Midfielder: Jonathan David – The man of the Lille from France is one of the most experienced in the national team and one of those who can generate danger in the rival area.
Midfielder: Richie Laryea – As he did against Panama, the winger of the Toronto F.C. he would appear on the right side to try to unite the midfield with the lead.
Midfielder: Stephen Eustaquio – Who closes the midfield line is the player of the Port From Portugal. His task will be to recover the ball.
Forward: Cyle Larin – The 28-year-old attacker who defends the cause of Real Valladolid experienced the decline in The leagueHowever, he is one of the most experienced on the team and will seek to be the nightmare of the rival defense.
Forward: Tajon Buchanan – The person in charge of commanding the offensive is the man from the witches from Belgium. He will probably move around a lot inside the box, normally serving as a winger on both flanks.
This is what Canada’s lineup would look like (4-4-2):
Goalie: Milan Borjan
defenses: Steven Vitória, Kamal Miller, Alphonso Davies, Alistair Johnston
midfielders: Richie Laryea, Aniba Hutchinson, Jonathan David, Stephen Eustáquio
strikers: Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan
substitutes: Sam Adekugbe, Scott Kennedy, Ismaël Koné, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan Osorio, Moise Bombito, Lucas Cavallini, Thomas McGill, Dominick Zator, Victor Loturi, Dayne St. Clair, David Wotherspoon
Goalkeeper: Matt Turner – The goalkeeper was not required against Mexico and for now he raises his hand to start again. It is expected that against Canada if he has important interventions.
Center back: Miles Robinson – The player of the atlanta united He would repeat, despite having been reprimanded since there is nothing at stake to miss an upcoming commitment with the Absolute.
Center back: Chris Richards – Given the little work that Mexico gave him, the element of Crystal Palace he would receive the opportunity to team up with Robinson in the center.
Left-back: Antonee Robinson – The helmsman BJ Callaghan I would send the player again fulham from England as a starter to be able to overflow and defend on the left side.
Right-back: Joe Scally – With the drop in Sergiño Dest by expulsion, the strategist must resort to the work of the defense of the Borussia Monchengladbachwho has barely played four duels with the Absolute.
Midfielder: Yunus Musah – Thanks to the regularity he obtained with the Valencia from Spain where he made several appearances, the midfield is in good hands.
Midfielder: Luca de la Torre – Without the possibility of being able to use weston mckennie for his red card, the strategist would place the midfielder of the Celta Vigo from Spain, who has the facility to move in the center of the field.
Midfielder: Giovanni Reyna – The midfielder was in charge of driving the Mexicans crazy in the semifinals and although it may cost him more work to do his thing, he is undoubtedly a reliable element.
Left winger: Christian Pulisic – The other one who did what he wanted with the Aztec team, simply applied the usual 2-0, which makes him see the great ability he has on his feet.
Right winger: Timothy Weah – As in the semifinals, the player from the Lille from France will be in charge of overflowing on the right side to be able to assist and create danger in front of the goal.
Center forward: Ricardo Pepi – Thanks to the goal that he scored against Mexico, the strategist could give him the opportunity to start the net breaker of the groningen from the Netherlands instead of Folarin Balogun.
Here’s what the US lineup would look like:
Goalie:Matt Turner
defenses: Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally
midfielders: Yunus Musah, Luca de la Torre, Giovanni Reyna
strikers: Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi
substitutes: Walker Zimmerman, Brenden Aaronson, Sean Johnson, Alex Zendejas, Taylor Booth, Drake Callender, Johnny Cardoso, Alan Soñora, Auston Trusty
