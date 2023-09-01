The Premier League is the best League in the world for matches like this. Last weekend we had a Newcastle vs Liverpool and this one an Arsenal vs Manchester United. Two Champions teams that will fight for the three points at the Emirates Stadium. At the moment the ‘Gunners’ are fifth with 7 points after their last draw against Fulham, and the ‘red devils’ are eighth with six points after the 2-0 defeat against Tottenham. Injuries are plaguing both teams.
Arteta is playing with the absence of Gabriel Jesús (despite the fact that he is getting minutes again little by little) at the point of attack with a 4-3-3, with Eddie Nketiah substituting him up top and with Saka and Martinelli opening the field. In the midfield Declan Rice is in charge of giving balance to the team along with Thomas who in many phases of the game joins the midfield line from the right side. Odegaard and Havertz are the two midfielders with freedom of movement, but with a specific area marked out for each of them. Another casualty is that of the recently incorporated Jurrien Timber.
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Partey, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Havertz, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.
Ten Hag, for his part, is also betting on a diffuse 4-3-3, since when the ball is released it is a 4-2-4, trying at all times to be numerical superiority to have as clean a start as possible. Mount was one of the essential pieces due to his ability to break lines with the ball close to his foot, but his injury meant that Eriksen entered the eleven.
Manchester Utd: Onana; Wan Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Rashford, Antony, Martial.
