The first of the two National Classics it was painted cream-blue. America managed to beat Chivas in the akron stadium for the slightest difference Alexander Zendejas and the great performance of the goalkeeper Luis Malagon, in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of Liga MX. After said result, Guadalajara must go looking for two or more goals in the Aztec stadium to be able to dream of the grand final, since the regulations are in favor of the Eagles due to their position in the table.
It will be next Sunday May 21 when the winner of the series is known.
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagon – The goalkeeper became a figure in the first duel, since he stopped at least four clear goals. Thanks to this, they can arrive with peace of mind for the return.
Defense: Sebastian Cáceres – The Uruguayan ended up being the man of confidence of the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz. He looked better than his teammate at the back.
Defender: Israel Reyes – Unlike Cáceres, the former from Puebla cost him the game, made mistakes and even received a reprimand for a late entry.
Right back: Luis Fuentes – The winger continues to show that age is just a number, as he had a lot of wear and tear in the round trip.
Left back: Miguel Layún – In the end, the jarocho won the battle against the youth squad emilio lara and although it needed to appear more, it is certain that it will start again.
Pivot: Richard Sanchez – The Paraguayan also convinced Tano little by little and has his secure position. The powerful shot from him is always a dangerous weapon for the team.
Midfielder: Álvaro Fidalgo – The Spaniard missed Ida’s duel due to having some physical discomfort, which is why they did not want to risk it. Therefore, the Peruvian Peter Aquino he would go to the bank.
Right winger: Alejandro Zendejas – The Mexican-American started as a substitute in the first leg, but being the ace who scored the goal, he would replace the Argentine leo suarez.
Left winger: Jonathan Rodriguez – The Uruguayan always generates danger on the left sector, for this reason, he will hardly be seen off the pitch.
Midfielder: Diego Valdes – The Chilean had his sparks in the match and provided an assist, however, he also spent his time demanding it. His talent cannot be wasted on the bench.
Center forward: Henry Martin – This time La Bomba could not pay tribute to Americanism by not wetting, however, we will see him again starting on Sunday, although in the end he left the match due to physical discomfort. It is expected not to be risky.
This would be the lineup of America (4-4-2)
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Israel Reyes, Luis Fuentes, Miguel Layún
Midfielders: Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes
Forwards: Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez, Henry Martín (C)
Substitutes: Leo Suárez, Óscar Jiménez, Federico Viñas, Salvador Reyes, Roger Martínez, Pedro Aquino, Brian Rodríguez, Emilio Lara, Néstor Araujo, Jonathan Dos Santos
Goalkeeper: Miguel Jimenez – The goalkeeper also had some interventions, however, he could have done more in the goal. He will repeat to seek to be the hero.
Defense: Gilberto Sepulveda – Tiba earned the trust of the Serb Veljko Paunovic to be the defensive leader. His work was good in the first leg despite the fall.
Defense: Antonio Briseno – Once again El Pollo gave a good game by personally covering Henry Martinso possibly it will repeat.
Right back: Alan Mozo – Don Centros had a lot of wear, however, he could not do something transcendental, although it will be a fact that he will seek his revenge.
Left back: Jesus Chiquete – At the end of the tournament, the youth player was enabled in that area instead of Christian Calderon. He will be in the stellar eleven again.
Pivot: Alan Torres – For the first duel, the youth player was in place ruben gonzalez for having a better recovery, so there is no doubt that it will be released.
Midfielder: Fernando Beltrán – El Nene did not look bad either, but he needs to appear more to be able to dream of the final.
Midfielder: Victor Guzman – El Pocho is called to be one of the rojiblancos that must appear, however, he wasted opportunities in the first duel.
Left winger: Carlos Cisneros – After the unfortunate game of Robert Alvarado in the Ida, perhaps Pauno bets on the imbalance of Charal.
Right winger: Isaac Brizuela – The Bunny also looked good at the beginning of the match, with the passage of time he faded, but not to be left out in the return.
Center forward: Alexis Vega – Pauno has already married the fact of not using a born center forward, so again he would put Gru in that position.
This is what the Chivas lineup would look like (4-1-4-1)
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jimenez
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Jesús Chiquete, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: Alan Torres, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán (C), Fernando Beltrán
Forwards: Carlos Cisneros, Alexis Vega, Isaac Brizuela
Substitutes: Roberto Alvarado, Ronaldo Cisneros, ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Raúl Rangel, Alejandro Mayorga, Sergio Flores, Jesús Sánchez, ‘Oso’ González, Pável Pérez
