Real Madrid will travel to Alcoy to face the team that eliminated them from the Copa del Rey last year. The reality is that other times run by Chamartín and that the coach has nothing to do with the one there was.
This is the possible eleven that Ancelotti will draw.
He is the goalkeeper who should play the Copa del Rey, if he did not do it against Alcoyano, it would be a sign that he will not have minutes throughout the season.
The loss of Carvajal (once again) means that we have to see Curtis’ occupying the right wing of the white team. Let’s remember that Lucas is the player who loses the most balls in La Liga on average with 19 balls per game. We will see what happened against Alcoyano.
The multipurpose player of the white defense will return to the title. The Alaba-Militao couple need rest and Nacho needs minutes. Everything indicates that he will play as a left center-back.
Madrid came out empty at the Coliseum due to an individual error by Militao. Both he and Ancelotti have huge personalities and he will play again so that he can feel the confidence of the coach.
Marcelo is the exemplary madridista. He had minutes against Getafe and his contribution was more than good. Against Alcoyano he should be a starter to give Mendy rest.
He has fallen on his feet in Madrid, the management is happy with his performance, Ancelotti knows that he can trust him and he is already an idol within Real Madrid. He will play against Alcoyano.
The good performance that the CMK is giving and the bad luck he has with injuries are making Fede not finish finding his place at Real Madrid this year. Against Alcoyano he will have a new opportunity.
Ancelotti surprised everyone by leaving him out of the eleven against Getafe, he preferred Rodrygo and Asensio before the Belgian, and what a game they made … Against Alcoyano he aims to start.
Ancelotti is very happy with Peter’s performance. He had minutes against Bilbao and Getafe and in both he more than fulfilled. Against Alcoyano, according to what they point out, he will start.
Such a game is for Benzema to enjoy as a trecuartista, where he is the best in the world, behind Mariano, with freedom of movement, playing free. It is a game to try things out.
A game of these characteristics is perfect for Mariano to have minutes. Whenever he goes out he gives the best of himself and leaves everything on the field. It deserves ownership.
