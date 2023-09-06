The Spanish team will face Georgia next Friday in a match that is marked by all the controversy that has occurred in the Spanish Football Federation in recent days over Rubiales’ kiss to Jenni Hermoso. Luis de la Fuente, after having been on the wire in recent days, will sit on the bench.
This will be the possible alignment of Luis de la Fuente to face those from Eastern Europe in the match corresponding to the qualifying phase for Euro 2024:
BY: KEPA– He was the starter in the Nations League, and the escape of being the Real Madrid goalkeeper makes him have many ballots to be the starting goalkeeper for Luis de la Fuente.
RH: CARVAJAL– If Dani is fine, he has to start. The Carvajal ‘Rock and Roll’ is back. His level with Real Madrid at the start of the season is still very high.
CB: PAU TORRES– His adaptation to the Premier League is not being bad. He has been playing in defense of three for Unay Emery’s Aston Villa. He aims to start along with Laporte.
CB: AYMERIC LAPORTE– indispensable in the defense of the red. The signing of him by Al Nassr can make him start to be seen less by the calls for the League level. We will see what Luis de la Fuente decides.
LI: BUCKET– After his first call-up with the senior team at the World Cup, he has become a fixture. Power, speed and reliability at the service of the group on the left side.
CDM: RODRI– He is the best soccer player in the Spanish team today. This was demonstrated in the last Nations League when he was crowned MVP after having achieved the treble with Manchester City.
MC: GAVI– His start to the season at FC Barcelona has been spectacular. The grit that he has for his young age is something very difficult to find nowadays. He will play thrown to a band, but with constant help to the midfield.
MC: MERINO– When Luis de la Fuente has had to trust someone for the national team’s midfield, it has been him. Accompanying Rodri in the double pivot, he can have a great future in this team.
ED: FERRAN TORRES– Within what is possible, he is having a leading role in the plans of Xavi Hernández. The minutes that he has had he has known how to take advantage of with goal participations.
DC: ALVARO MORATA– He is currently one of the top scorers in LaLiga, three games played and three goals. His season starts are always spectacular but he ends up deflating. Forward of 15 goals per season.
EI: DANI OLMO– the RB Leipzig player can boast of being one of Luis de la Fuente’s favourites. He looked like he could leave his club this summer but he has finally stayed. He is one of the key pieces of this selection.
Goalie: Unai Simón
defenses: Carvajal, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte and Balde.
Midfielders: Rodri, Gavi, Merino
strikers: Dani Olmo, Álvaro Morata and Ferran Torres.
