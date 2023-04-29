Manchester United is preparing to face Aston Villa in the next round of the Premier League, and its coach, Erik Ten Hag, will have to choose the best line-up to get the three points in dispute. Next, we analyze what the alignment of the Mancunian team could be.
BY: DE GEA – The Spanish goalkeeper is one of the pillars of the team and his presence in the goal is essential for the defensive security of the team. De Gea stands out for his great size, excellent positioning and feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet. He is the undisputed goalkeeper for Manchester United and will start the game against Aston Villa.
RHP: AARON WAN-BISSAKA – The English right-back is another of the key players in Manchester United’s defence. Wan-Bissaka stands out for his great defensive ability and his ability to cut balls and recover them. In addition, he is a player with great offensive projection and his presence on the right wing will be key to the team’s play.
CB: VICTOR LINDELOF – The Swedish central defender is one of the defensive pillars of the team and his presence in the back is essential. He stands out for his great ability to anticipate and cut balls, in addition to his good start with controlled ball. He is a player who always delivers and who gives security to the Manchester United defense.
CB: LUKE SHAW – The English left-back is one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. He is very safe in defensive tasks and his presence on the left wing of the field brings balance to the team. It is likely that he will start in the match against Aston Villa but starting from the axis of the rear.
LI: DIOGO DALOT – The Portuguese right-back is a player with great projection and technical quality. Dalot stands out for his speed, ability to overflow and his good performance in defensive tasks. He will be one of the keys to Manchester United’s attacking game.
MC: CASEMIRO – The Brazilian midfielder is one of the most experienced players in the Manchester United squad and is a key player in the midfield. Great physique and enormous ability to recover balls, in addition to his good judgment when leaving the ball. His presence in midfield will be key to controlling the game.
MC: CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN – The Danish midfielder is one of the most talented players in the Manchester United squad and his presence in midfield is essential for the team’s game. He will be one of the key players in the game against Aston Villa.
MC: BRUNO FERNANDES – The Portuguese midfielder is the brain of the team and in charge of directing United’s attacking game. He stands out for his great technical quality and his vision of the game. In addition, he is a specialist in the execution of free kicks and penalties.
IE: JADON SANCHO – The English winger is another of United’s star signings of this five-year period. He stands out for his ability to overflow, his speed and his ability to generate danger in the attacking zone. He will be one of those in charge of carrying the weight of the offensive game on the left-handed wing.
ED: ANTONY – The Brazilian winger is another of United’s signings this season. One of the main arguments of the team to generate scoring chances. He is still adjusting.
DC: MARCUS RASHFORD – The English striker is the team’s offensive benchmark and one of the best players in the Premier League. Extraordinary player. He is the star of this team.
