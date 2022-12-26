Football returns at the club level and the Premier League returns with a new day that will face Manchester United and Nottingham Forest on December 27 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish. Both clubs will play the match corresponding to day 17 of the highest category of English football.
Both have different interests, the red devils will look for the three points to get closer and closer to the Champions League places while the visitors will look for a victory to get out of the relegation places.
This is the possible Manchester United line-up for this match:
BY: David de Gea-The Spanish goalkeeper is completing a fantastic year. Right now we can say openly that he is one of the best goalkeepers in our country.
LD: Wan-Bissaka- Diogo Dalot is injured so that position will be occupied by the 25-year-old right-back.
CB: Harry Maguire-He is a footballer who has been severely punished by public opinion, but we must admit that he has been in a pretty bad year and a half. We’ll see if he can regain his level again.
DFC: Lindelof- Along with Harry Maguire, the Swedish Victor Lindelof will be completing the central defense zone since neither Varane nor Lisandro Martínez will be available.
LI: Tyrell Malacia– his level has surprised everyone. He is much more reliable in the defensive section than what was said about him. Very to the taste of Ten Hag
MC: Christian Eriksen– his team notices a lot when the Dane is inspired. He is a brutal footballer, with an outrageous ability to deliver game.
CDM:casemiro-The former Real Madrid player has successfully completed his adaptation process. He is already a fixture in the eleven and is increasingly adapting his football to the demands of the Premier League.
CM: Bruno Fernandes– If the Portuguese is once again that player capable of surpassing the figure of fifteen in goals and assists, the Red Devils could reach fourth place.
ED: Antony- the Brazilian has earned the starting position on that right wing on his own merits. Great signing for the red devils.
DC: Martial- the Frenchman will be in charge of occupying the area of the attack point of the team led by Ten Hag for this match against Nottingham Forest.
EI: Rashford- Rashford will be the last man to form part of the Old Trafford squad for this match. He has four goals and two assists so far this season.
WHAT THE UNITED LINEUP WILL LOOK LIKE (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Degea
defenses: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw
Midfielders: Antony, Casemiro, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford
Forward: martial
