As in all teams, the rumors of signings do not stop ringing around FC Barcelona. Every day a new name is added to the list of possible reinforcements and if all were to be specified, which is more than impossible, they would have a dream team.
If all the players who are playing and with whom Barcelona dreams arrive, this could be the starting eleven.
There are no doubts about Ter Stegen. The German is not having his best season at Barcelona but no one at the club doubts him and he is the starting point for Xavi.
Dani Alves has signed for Barcelona to play and at the moment he is doing so. Obviously it is not a bet for the future, but as it is at Barça and with the problems it has on the right side, it may stay longer than expected.
The Uruguayan center-back is the best defense that Barcelona has at the moment and when he has been available there is no one to move him from the eleven. He has a great future ahead of him and except for surprise he will not move from Barça unless in the short term.
Again the name of Matthijs de Ligt is being related to Barcelona. The team needs a center-back given the age of Piqué and Eric García does not finish convincing Xavi.
The owner of the left-handed lane is Jordi Alba and it seems very difficult for someone to take away his position since he has hardly any competition, only the youth squad Alex Balde. And for the moment the club is not thinking of reinforcing that position.
Another player who does not have a clear substitute is Sergio Busquets. Perhaps Nico could perform in that position although he plays more as an inside. Barcelona need to sign a replacement for the captain but at the moment there are no candidates.
Gavi has come to the first team to stay. The youth squad is being the sensation of the season and regardless of the game system that Xavi sands, Gavi is already one of the fixed ones in the center of the field. And seeing that the coach wants to continue betting on the quarry, it is possible that Barcelona has found a midfielder for several years.
Practically unprecedented this season, Barcelona are looking forward to Pedri’s return. If the performance of the canary is like last season, where it was one of the fundamental pillars for Koeman, surely it will be for Xavi as well.
It has cost but Ferrán Torres is already registered as a new Barcelona player. Xavi wanted a winger and Ferran is a player who adapts to the demands of the coach.
The other extreme will be Ansu Fati. The Spanish is the great pearl that Barcelona has, a different player who changes games when he comes out on the pitch. If it is in top condition, it would be impossible to imagine a Barcelona without it.
Cavani, Haaland, Morata … are some of the 9 that are playing for FC Barcelona and of all of them the desired one is the Norwegian. In fact four sports He has already advanced that principle of agreement between Laporta and Raiola so that Haaland sees Barça next season.
