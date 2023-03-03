Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla will face each other at the Cívitas Metropolitano next Saturday, March 4 at 9:00 p.m. in Spain for the match corresponding to matchday 24 of LaLiga. Both teams need a victory, perhaps those from the Seville capital crave it more due to the tricky situation they are experiencing, only two points are those that separate the Sevilla fans from the relegation zone. Those of Cholo Simeone come from drawing in the Madrid derby against Real Madrid in a match in which controversy reigned after the expulsion of Ángel Correa.
Here is the possible lineup of Atlético de Madrid for this match:
BY- Oblak: Oblak is one of the fundamental pieces of Cholo Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid and has been so for the last few seasons. We will see him as a starter in this match against Sevilla.
DFC-Savic: The Montenegrin is one of the most experienced players in the squad, a player who doesn’t back down from anyone or anything and who will start as a starter in this LaLiga clash.
DFC- Giménez: He has become the leader of the mattress defense, in the Madrid derby he started as a substitute and was in charge of scoring the goal for his team, on Saturday we will see him in the starting eleven.
DFC- Mario Hermoso: It is being common to see him as a starter in this Atlético de Madrid, he already was against Real Madrid and with Reinildo’s injury the percentage probability of him repeating as a starter increases.
CAD- Marcos Llorente: A player with a long history due to his powerful physique, it is customary to see the Spanish player play the role of a right winger.
MC-Pablo Barrios: This young player from the mattress youth academy is astonishing his fans, he was already a starter in the Madrid derby and could repeat ownership against Sevilla, he brings a multitude of things to his team.
MC-Koke: The team captain is trusted by Cholo Simeone and will lead the team to try to get the three points.
MC- Saúl: He is not enjoying great prominence this season but he started as a starter against Real Madrid and everything indicates that he will repeat ownership against the team trained by Sampaoli.
CAI-Carrasco: An old acquaintance of the mattress hobby. The Belgian treasures great quality in his boots and is a generator of danger, we will see him as a left winger.
DC- griezmann: The best player in the mattress squad and one of those who is in great form. The Frenchman will start again.
D.C. Memphis: To close the squad we meet Memphis Depay. The Dutchman has not yet made his debut as a starter at Atlético de Madrid and this could be his first time.
This is how the Atlético de Madrid line-up will look (3-5-2)
Goalie: Oblak
defenses: Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso
Midfielders: Carrasco, Koke, Barrios, Saul, Llorente
strikers: Memphis, Griezmann
