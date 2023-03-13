Atlético de Madrid plays it in LaLiga against Girona. He knows all the results of the other teams and although he has slept as third, a victory would serve to distance them three points from Real Sociedad. Here we leave you the possible alignment that Cholo Simeone has in mind:
BY- Oblak. The Slovenian goalkeeper should always start even if he is not at his best. He can save the team from a lot of trouble at any time. Atlético concedes less and less.
CAD- Nahuel Molina. much criticized since his arrival at Atlético de Madrid, but in Udinese he became one of the best full-backs on the continent. After being World Champion he has another status.
DFC- Mario Hermoso. He doesn’t end up being loved by the Atlético de Madrid fans, as he is a player who gives one of lime and another of sand. He never stops settling down and being reliable.
DFC- Giménez. It has been several years since it is not the same. Before he was a very safe central defender, but since Godín left his side he has not been what he was again.
CAI-Carrasco. He is an intermittent player within Atlético de Madrid, you cannot leave him on the bench, but you know that many days he will not meet expectations. Capable of the best and the worst.
MD- Marcos Llorente. on the right he is being one of the most important players for this team. He has been the best post-World mattress player.
MC – Koke. It is not going through its best moment, far from it. Even so, we are waiting for you at eleven, he is the captain who never gets off the ship.
MY- Lemar. little by little he is improving regarding his physical problems. He will start from the left side.
DC-Griezmann. the Frenchman appears whenever he is needed. He brings magic in three quarters of the field and makes the team play, he has reconciled with the athletic fans.
DC-Depay. It seems that he is going to establish himself as a starter for the rest of the season. If he’s at a good level, you can’t leave a footballer with these characteristics on the bench.
This is how the formation of Atlético de Madrid (3-5-2) will look like
Goalie: Oblak
defenses: Hermoso, Gimenez, Savic
Midfielders: Nahuel Molina, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco
strikers: Griezmann, Depay
