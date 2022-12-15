The stories and emotions shared by patients, family members and caregivers who live with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (LLC) collected as videos, words, poems, photographs and drawings on the platform lalineadelleemozioni.it animate a long red ribbon, positioned at the foot of the steps of the Gnam, the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome, developed to ‘The line of emotions’, a campaign promoted by the Italian association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (Ail), created by McCann Health with the wholehearted contribution of AbbVie and presented today during a meeting with the press.

“One of the missions of our association is to raise public awareness of the fight against blood cancer so that patients never feel alone throughout their treatment journey”, explains Pino Toro, national president of Ail. “This project was born with the idea of ​​creating a moment to welcome the emotions of patients and caregivers, often family members, who are faced with a chronic blood disease such as Llc on a daily basis, and to metaphorically unite several stories, transforming them into a single ribbon that runs through them and gives them voice and strength, so that no one feels alone anymore in the path of the disease and because, each in its specificity, tells a common path of hope and trust in the future of scientific research “.

Thanks to research, “therapies for the treatment of chronic blood diseases have become increasingly effective and targeted – continues Toro – and this is transformed into a significant impact on patients’ lives and on its quality. ‘The line of emotions’ aims to re-read the theme of chronicity and translate it positively into a way of managing the disease for a long time, thanks to the innovative treatments and constant psychological support that AIL offers throughout Italy through its provincial sections” .

With the “new therapies available, we can strengthen the hopes of patients living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia to have a normal life – explains Antonio Cuneo, professor of Hematology at the University of Ferrara and director of the Hematology Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara – The Llc mainly concerns the over 70s, more men than women, and to a lesser extent people around the age of 55. The diagnosis must be made in expert centers and those who receive it generally take a very long time, even 8-10 years, of life without symptoms and without the need to start therapy.Furthermore, with the analysis of genetic factors, it is possible to predict already at the moment of diagnosis what will be the probability of the person to need therapy.And also those who need early therapy can be treated adequately with effective drugs.

The project “was born from the need of people who live with the disease, from need for clarityfrom the need to be heard. And in all of this, words matter and how they are said matters a lot – explains Felice Bombaci, National Coordinator of AIL patient groups – People’s stories and not their illness, are the “leitmotiv” of this project. The long red ribbon made with the emotions of the patients and their families wants to reaffirm that ‘we are not our disease’, but with this we want to confirm that the patient must be seen and considered in his entirety as a person, with feelings, relationships, commitments, dreams, life goals, present, past and future”.

On each side of the totem of the installation located at the foot of the Gnam staircase – Viale delle Belle Arti, 131, Rome – there is a QR-code to discover all the stories told by the protagonists of the project: patients, family members and caregivers.

“Talking about emotions is one of the hardest things to do, especially when they bring us down, blow us up or terrify us. They are the result of our well-being or our malaise – reflects Claudia Lo Castro, head of the psychology service – Ail Palermo-Trapani fundraising -. The ‘The line of emotions’ project is the demonstration that we can talk about emotions and that they can do a lot of good for both patients and family members, especially during the course of treatment for a chronic disease. In fact, expressing what one feels is the first truly great psychological work tool to support people in adhering to therapy and in their relationship with health professionals. It is important to underline that teamwork is one of the most effective weapons to support those who fight against oncological diseases”.

“We are happy to work with Ail on ‘La linea delle emotions’ – concludes Alessio Carli, CEO & partner McCann Health Italy – our mission is to promote, with our work, the progress of medicine, help patients and all those who deal with the world of health. Thanks to all those who, with their contribution, have allowed and will allow this project to give support to patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia”.